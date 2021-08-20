UX/UI App Designer

Job Details

Wearsafe is a personal safety platform that lets people connect with their trusted network of friends and family and instantly alert and inform them when they need assistance.

Job Brief

We are looking for a talented UX/UI Designer to create amazing user experiences. As a startup, we have needs that range from app UI and UX all the way to helping with our customer web experience. The ideal candidate should have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior UI skills and be able to translate requirements into interaction flows and artifacts, and transform them into elegant, intuitive, and functional user interfaces.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with the lead developer to define and implement innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals and experience

Design and deliver wireframes, user stories, user journeys, and mockups optimized for our product and interfaces

Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions

Collaborate with the chief marketing officer creating marketing collateral

Conduct user interviews and surveys, analyze feedback and activity

Iterate and test design to enhance the user experience

Ask smart questions, take risks and champion new ideas

Requirements