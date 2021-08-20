Visual Designer - Cryptocurrency

Job Details

Hey there 👋

We are looking for a creative Visual Designer to shape and own the user interface design of PlotX.

Think of PlotX as Robinhood, but for crypto price predictions. PlotX raised $2.4m from leading crypto VC funds in 2020 and the product launched in May 2021 - plotx.io. The app has retained power users with total predictions worth ~$500,000 in 3 months of launch. The next big step for us is to scale the TOFU to take a poll position in our TAM of $10bil. Competitors include Polymarket, HXRO, Augur.

For this role, you will collaborate with a cross-functional team, including UX engineers, analysts and product managers to ensure our branding is consistent and appealing. If you have the ability to convey messages and information through illustrations, graphics and patterns, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you will design aesthetically pleasing products that capture our brand and engage our audiences.

Type of Work:

The current journey for a stranger is to become aware of PlotX via our top-of-the-funnel marketing campaigns, and then visit plotx.io. Once the user lands on the app, he can explore markets, play around with the various prediction options, connect his wallet, deposit funds, and then make a prediction. While we've created this journey, we feel there could be many ways to improve the conversion ratios, some of them which are highlighted as under:

(1) Providing a better onboarding experience from Connecting Wallet to Depositing Funds.

(2) Designing an in-app referral feature - to help with viral user acquisition

(3) Better content - how we convey the message to the user - easy to understand, relatable content on the UX.

Requirements:

4 – 8 years of proven work experience as a Visual Designer, UI Designer or similar role

Portfolio of related works (e.g. UI design, logos, animations and graphics)

Hands-on experience with image editings and digital sketching software, like Photoshop, Indesign and Adobe Illustrator

Knowledge of HTML/CSS; JavaScript is a plus

Strong aesthetic skills with the ability to combine various colors, fonts and layouts

Ability to meet deadlines while working on team projects

Ability to clearly explain design decisions

Attention to visual details

Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography, print, artboards, storyboards and the web is preferred

BSc degree in Design, Visual Arts or relevant qualification

Expected Key Deliverables 💪:

Develop and improve the PlotX product’s aesthetic appeal and usability with suitable web design, graphic images, typography, space, layout and color schemes which will help in increasing user engagement and virality coefficient of the product.

Develop diverse visual designs for the PlotX app (web pages, graphics, banners, illustrations) that help in improving the user experience.

Combine various colors, shapes and typography fonts to improve user experience

Create a polished visual language to support the brand and content presented

Paint by hand and use drawing applications to design original graphics

Apply sketching techniques, like gradients and contrasts to enhance digital images

Present rough drafts to product managers and/or key stakeholders to gain approval

Coordinate with multiple stakeholders to explore more options and bring out the most creative solutions.

Adhere to all the corporate brand guidelines when creating graphics.

Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand

Benefits:

What we have to offer 🙌:

Fully Remote (full-time/part-time/freelance) with focus on delivering quality work.

Exposure to DeFi and blockchain with a live crypto-based product built using Ethereum having raised $2.4 million.

Work with a performance-oriented team driven by ownership and open to experiments.

Learn to design systems for high accuracy, efficiency and scalability.

Meritocracy-driven, candid culture. No politics.

Working in IST time zone

Market competitive total compensation package

About PlotX

PlotX is a non-custodial prediction market protocol for crypto traders (https://plotx.io). It is built on Ethereum Blockchain and uses the world’s 1st automated market-making algorithm for prediction markets. The team at PlotX has previously built DeFi apps like Nexus Mutual that are currently managing more than $100mil worth of assets.

The PlotX team is 30+ members strong and growing. Ours is a young team of motivated engineers with minimal management structure where almost everyone is actively involved in technical development and design activities.

We have a team-centric culture where the ownership and responsibility of a feature or module lies with a team as compared to an individual.

We work on an array of technologies, including but not limited to Ethereum, NodeJS, AngularJS, ReactJS, Webpack, Kafka, AWS, etc.

As a team, we value ownership, continuous learning, consistency and discipline.

Founders

● Ish Goel (TEDx Speaker | Serial Entrepreneur)

● Nitika Goel (ex-SAP | ex-Nexus Mutual | Ethereum Contributor)

● Kartic Rakhra (ex-Investopad | ex-GovBlocks)

Interested to know more? Share your updated cv at debraj1@plotx.io and we’d love to speak with you 😊