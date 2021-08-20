UX/UI Designer

Job Details

We can tell our life stories through the advice and help we got on the way. Who we talked to when, often decides where we end up. How far we've gotten depends on the strength of our networks. This means that the people who get furthest, are the ones who had access to the best help, often because of inherited contacts and contexts. We want to change this forever and level the playing field. For everyone to set out in life with the same network and access to life changing advice.

Anyone is a marketplace for advice in the shape of five-minute voice calls. It's finally easy for busy professionals who wants to give back, to pay it forward, and get paid — making previously inaccessible people available to everyone.

In a not too distant future, whenever you need someone's advice, they'll ping you their anyo.ne handle and you'll be connected as soon as they have short moment. When you need to make a decision or figure out a next step, you can search on Anyone for thousands of people who once made the same decisions.

--

We're looking for our first design hire to join the product and engineering team. For more details click the link to apply.