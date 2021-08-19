Product Designer

Job Details

The Company

Nooks is the place where teams and communities come together to work, play, and hang.

Brainstorm, whiteboard or sticky-note ideas, or collaborate on documents, slides and spreadsheets.

Start video meetings with an icebreaker, sit with your friends at events and whisper without leaving the group. Present on stage, create breakout sessions and bring people back together.

Mix it up on the roof deck, join a group on the patio or crash in the hallway or kitchen.

Tailor your desk to show who you are; add music or sounds to create a vibe.

A more human way to work

Remember what it was like to have a normal conversation that wasn’t scheduled? When inspiration strikes and you need to bounce ideas, find a mate and pop on in. Nooks helps you and your team make real connections and build relationships that lead to results.

Different Nooks for different looks

Great things happen in the right place at the right time. Shape your company culture by creating & customizing environments for huddles, meetings, parties, hallway chats, events and classes - all under one virtual roof.

The Role

The Nooks product is the embodiment of everything we stand for and aspire to achieve. Its design is instrumental toward the development and the growth of our impact as a company - it is foundational to everything we do. As our first product design hire, you’ll have the opportunity to tackle deep UX problems while building something that could change workplaces forever. You’ll get a chance to work hand-in-hand with our customers, to serve as the bridge between the product team and the Nooks community, and design programs/processes to shape the future of the product as we continue to scale. We know that building an excellent product is part art and part science, so you’ll have lots of autonomy and room for creativity while finding new ways to innovate, engage, and refine the Nooks product.

You will...

Combine tech IP, business needs, and user desires into category defining consumer products for the workplace.

Transform ideas into prototypes, userflows, wireframes, ui kits, and design systems that are development ready and within the bounds of scope.

Employ the industry best practices for desktop and mobile app design, while exploring opportunities to innovate and push beyond the industry norms.

Perform 1:1 or 1:many user interviews, research activities, and user data gathering activities to address their pasin points and incorporate their feedback.

You’ll be successful in this role if …

You have a BFA or BA degree in design related studies is required with a portfolio demonstrating user experience and visual design work.

You have a minimum of 3 years experience at a startup, agency, or software company as a digital product designer.

You are a user-centric and customer-obsessed designer. You’re known for going above and beyond to make sure people have delightful experiences.

You’re a fantastic listener who is skilled at observing user behavior and can notice interesting patterns quickly.

You’re a creative thinker and self-starter who can bring new ideas and perspectives. And you love putting those ideas into practice, even if it requires learning something new.

You’re highly organized, meticulous, and process-driven. Our team and our community can always count on you.

You’re skilled at the tools of the trade (Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, etc)

You have excellent verbal and written communication skills

Bonus points if you've ever…

Worked on a workplace or video calling product (specifically online workplace apps like Slack, or Zoom, even Discord, etc.)

Executed product design end-to-end, from idea to launch to scale.

Taken ownership of building a product design process or team at an early-stage startup.

You’ll be supported by the rest of the team with…

Engineering time to build out initiatives you’ve thought out and prototyped.

Access to a community of fans and users via our Community team.

Face-time with advisors in our network who have tons of experience building amazing products.

Know someone that would be the perfect fit for these role? Refer someone we hire and get a $2k referral bonus.

Interested? Reach out at careers@nooks.in