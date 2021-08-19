Job Details

Graphic Designer

The George Mason University, Office of Communications and Marketing is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Graphic Designer within our Creative Services team. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment.

Responsibilities:

Communications and Marketing strives to fashion a well-informed and engaged community to enhance the brand attributes of George Mason University. The Graphic Designer is integral to our Creative Services team. The primary function of this role is to create all types of communication materials that engage the university’s audiences and inform them about George Mason. The designer will uphold and develop the Mason brand in print and digital platforms. The ideal person for this job loves everything about design and thrives in a creative environment. This designer will bring creativity and imagination to the position. A successful candidate will be conceptual and will understand working with and developing design systems. The designer is expected to be a collaborative team member, to have stellar communication (written and people) skills, and to be able to work and problem-solve independently. Specifically, we are looking for an individual who possesses the following attributes:

Required Qualifications:

High-level design skill and the ability to conceptualize, plan, and execute digital and print projects; Present a portfolio of samples that demonstrate creativity, solid design skills, and a sharp attention to detail in all work; Strong conceptual skills; A willingness to share and collaborate with team members; Familiarity with working within a strong institutional brand profile or identity system; Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment; Initiative, problem-solving approach to all work; Ability to take direction and adjust and adapt to feedback; Ability to juggle multiple projects with competing deadlines and utilize the team’s project management processes and systems; Strong composition and layout skills, an eye for color, type, and image selection; Comprehension of logical page structure, readability, visual hierarchy, and balance; Demonstrated technical expertise in Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat); Experience working with content management web platforms (WordPress, Drupal, etc.); Experience using the Microsoft Office suite, especially using PowerPoint as a design tool.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, art/fine art, visual communications, or related field, or an equivalent combination of specialized training and professional experience in graphic (print and digital) design; Familiarity with preparing materials for press or a willingness to learn; Working knowledge or experience with ADA/508 compliance standards; Ability to create info graphics, vector graphic illustration, and photo retouch experience.

Special Instructions to Applicants: For full consideration, applicants must apply at https://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, portfolio of samples (as other doc), and a list of three professional references with contact information.

Equity Statement: George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability or veteran status, or any characteristic protected by law.





If you have any issues, please forward the above email to jobs@gmu.edu with your particular question or concern.