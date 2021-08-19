Job Details

Method is a global design and engineering consultancy founded in 1999. We believe that innovation should be meaningful, beautiful and human. We craft practical, powerful digital experiences that improve lives and transform businesses. Our teams [based in New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, London, and remote] work with a wide range of organizations in many industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Automotive, Aviation, and Professional Services.

As a Senior Product Designer, you will work closely with Method clients and team members – Product, Development, and QA – to conceptualize and craft seamless user experiences that support business objectives.

You will be involved in product strategy from the very beginning, offering your knowledge and unique expertise to help shape product direction and turn ideas and concepts into a workable design. You will produce wireframes, prototypes, style guides and hi-fidelity designs to explore, experiment and ultimately advocate for simple, elegant solutions to complex problems.

You must be able to balance pixel-perfect attention to detail with low-fidelity design choices. At Method, we firmly believe that user feedback and data evolve products. Meetings and presentations are necessary to build consensus and achieve buy-in, but working software is the ultimate validation of any single approach.

Qualifications:

Experience leading the design efforts for one or more successful – successfully shipped or successfully downloaded – online or mobile products. You know great UX, and you can walk us through your portfolio and tell a compelling story about the hard decisions and compromises you had to make along the way.

Strong understanding of HTML, Javascript, and CSS. You won’t necessarily be shipping production markup, styling, or code, but you see prototypes as just another means of communication. You aren’t scared of jumping into the command line, your editor of choice, or into a chair next to one of our razor-sharp developers to make things happen.

You understand why we have UI best practices, and you don’t try to reinvent dropdowns with each new project. You want the interface to look as polished as possible, but you also value a good hard deadline.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to communicate persuasively across different audiences and varying levels of an organization. You design it, you pitch it. Nobody hides behind project managers here.

An insatiable curiosity and a constant drive to do and be better. You download new apps and take screenshots. You try out new design tools. You attend industry events. You do stuff on the side. You love what you do, you want to be great at it, and you know there’s always something new to learn.

Why Method?

We look for individuals who are smart, kind and brave. Curious people with a natural ability to think on their feet, learn fast, and develop points-of-view for a constantly changing world find Method an exciting place to work. Our employees are excited to collaborate with dispersed and diverse teams that bring together the best in thinking and making. We champion the ability to listen, and believe that critique and dissonance lead to better outcomes. We believe everyone has the capacity to lead and look for proactive individuals who can take and give direction, lead by example, enjoy the making as much as they do the thinking, especially at senior and leadership levels.

We believe in work/life balance. Seriously. We offer a ton of competitive perks, including:

Continuing education opportunities

Flexible PTO and work-from-home policies

401K matching

Health, Dental and Vision benefits, starting on day 1

Friday company lunches, company outings, along with beer and a lot of snacks

Health and wellness programs

Other location specific perks (just ask!)

Next Steps

If Method sounds like the place for you, please submit an application. Also, let us know if you have a presence online with a blog, Twitter, GitHub, Dribbble or other platform.

