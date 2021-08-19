Job Details

ABOUT THE ROLE

Teikametrics is looking for a talented, hardworking, and empathetic Principal Product Designer to join our Product organization. The ideal candidate has a demonstrated track of success delivering world-class user experiences through effective, efficient, and data-centric design exploration, ideation, and user validation.

Teikametrics is the leading Marketplace Optimization Platform for sellers on Amazon and Walmart. Teikametrics optimizes billions of transactions for thousands of small and large e-commerce businesses around the world to increase product and brand visibility and profitable growth. Founded in 2015, Teikametrics uses proprietary econometrics and machine-learning data models to automate bidding and advertising campaign management. We combine our best-in-class technology and elegant design solutions with the coaching and support from our global world-class services team.





WHAT YOU'LL DO

• Become an expert in the complex domain of e-commerce advertising and seller tools available to Amazon and Walmart.com sellers, vendors, authors, and publishers

• Partner closely with product management, engineering, sales, marketing, finance, customer operations, and other critical internal stakeholders during research and execution of product design, development, go-to-market, and operation

• Lead a variety of large and/or complex product initiatives with minimal oversight

• Explore solutions, create prototypes, and dive into user feedback/data to identify points of friction and opportunities for improvement

• Advocate for our users by continuously iterating and evolving our core products and experiences

• Collaborate with the rest of our design team to evolve our long-term product vision, design systems, and internal design process

• Help us hire more amazing people to grow the design team and bring diverse perspectives to our design process





WHO YOU ARE

• 9+ years of professional experience in user experience design

• A Strong portfolio that demonstrates your design skill and an understanding of user-centered design

• Bachelor's degree in design, human factors, fine art, or related field

• Mastery of design software (Figma, Sketch, Zeplin, Invision)

• Experience owning products from start to finish, working with Product Managers and Developers

• Strong background in UX research

• Team player with the ability to collaborate across departments and disciplines





WHAT CAN HELP YOU STAND OUT

• Experience building SaaS, enterprise software, or developer tools

• Significant experience performing and analyzing user research





ABOUT TEIKAMETRICS

There has never been a more exciting time to join Teikametrics, the leading Marketplace Optimization Platform. We’re building an operating system to optimize every aspect of a retailer's business -- from advertising to inventory to pricing. We optimize billions of transactions for thousands of entrepreneurs and brands around the world selling on Amazon and other marketplaces. The Teikametrics Marketplace Optimization Platform uses proprietary econometrics and machine-learning data models packaged in a simple SaaS interface. We combine our best-in-class technology with coaching and support from our world-class teams based in Boston, MA, Seattle, WA, Bengaluru, India, and Tel Aviv, Israel, and Hong Kong, China. We are looking for team members who are values aligned, make impact to our mission, and thrive in our fast-growing organization.