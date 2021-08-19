Head of UX Design – Voice & AI

Job Details

Come help us redefine the future of Health Care. With a history of transformation over the last 50 years, Humana has consistently innovated on behalf of the member.

At Humana’s Voice Innovation & Ambient AI organization, we are on a mission to help our members achieve their health goals and enable our associates to work at the top of their license by removing barriers and reducing friction. The VInA2I organization is a multi-disciplinary team focused on applying advances in Voice Analytics, Conversational AI and Ambient sensing across multiple customer segments and a broad set of use cases spanning end customer innovation at the home to backend systems supporting our associates, care teams and providers. This is a unique opportunity to work on the cusp of technology and Health Care!

Description

As the Head of User Experience Design, you will be responsible for the end to end user experience for both external and internal customer stakeholders. You will define design productivity for the team and develop mechanisms to measure successful user experiences for our customers. You will be responsible for both VUI and GUI end-user experiences. Challenges will include designing patterns, templates, and new experiences.

In this role, you will wear multiple hats from UX Design, UX research, design technology and Content Strategy. You will define and drive the design vision for a complex set of product portfolios, some of which will be the first of their kind. To be successful in this role you will have designed innovative products and multi-modal systems including web, mobile and conversational agents, and you will need to understand how to implement design strategies across multiple surfaces, digital and non-digital.

The role:

Having a strong passion for, and understanding of, user-centered design processes, systemic thinking, and interaction design principles.

Define, and drive the creation of multi-modal voice experiences enabled by platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant and Chatbots.

Conceptualize spoken and multi-modal experiences and write interactive dialogue, driving that vision into a successful go-to-market product.

Create a vision that can be communicated to leadership teams to create successful go-to-market products and services.

Collaborate with designers, researchers, product managers and engineers to define requirements to bring your vision to life.

Develop high-level and detailed storyboards, mockups, and prototypes to effectively communicate voice interaction and design ideas.

Work with researchers and product owners to run test-and-learns with consumers and members.

Establish language models, voice interactions and content standards and maintain voice design guidelines, reference artifacts, and resources to build the Author Voice Interface Design practice.

Develop an informed set of core values regarding user experience, technology, and business communication and present them concisely

Work strategically with other executives and team members across the organization

Required Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in design, human-computer interaction (HCI), or equivalent professional experience

5+ years of designing for digital channels, including voice and conversational experiences

Experience working with product managers, researchers and designers

Strong writing and conversational skills. Presenting to C level executives

Comfortable with ambiguity in a fluid organization

You are both a technical and creative thinker

Comfortable with uncertainty, taking calculated risks and failing fast

Be a proactive and a pragmatic visionary, because you will regularly find yourself in uncharted territory where the key to your success will be to get ahead of the curve

Experience in designing speech-enabled interaction flows across a variety of usability contexts and device types

Proficiency in using tools such as Figma, Miro, Adobe XD and other voice prototyping tools

Self-motivation, excellent communication, an open mind, the ability to thrive in multidisciplinary teams, and the skills to balance great design with short deadlines

Preferred Qualifications

Experience building working skills and voice agents is a plus

Experience designing and building solutions for healthcare is a plus

Knowledge of accessibility and inclusion principles. as well as experience with accessibility guidelines

Additional Information

This position can be performed from anywhere in the US

If remote, travel may include trips to Boston and Louisville, KY, not more than 20%

Please include portfolio or project descriptions in your submission with details on business challenge, solution and your role in delivery.