Software to Break Down Barriers in Higher Education

Coursedog's mission is to break down barriers in Higher Education. To do so, we are building a modern operating system for Higher Education: from supercharging the student scheduling experience to empowering administrators with analytics that graduate more students in less time. Our vision is to build software that enables the $800b Higher Education market to reach its highest ideals to facilitate upward mobility, equity and positive change. Coursedog has raised $23m in venture capital as a remote-first hypergrowth startup backed by YC & First Round Capital. We were recently ranked in Forbes top 500 US startup employers and our employee engagement scores rank in the top 5% of tech companies. You can learn more about our culture here.

The Lead Brand Designer will be responsible for owning Coursedog's overall brand design strategy, developing graphics for a range of digital and traditional marketing communications, and iterating on the Coursedog website UI/UX. You will work with our marketing team, collaborating with product and content marketing, to plan and develop visual collateral across the company to ensure cohesiveness in our brand image.

What you'll do-

Define and own Coursedog's visual brand strategy and guidelines

Ideate and own the creation of all visual collateral needed to support Coursedog's marketing efforts (e.g. visuals for marketing emails, infographics, landing pages, etc.,)

Own the UI/UX of Coursedog's website, continually iterating and enhancing the website with A/B testing

Oversee asset creation and resource management as needed

Work cross-functionally to streamline collateral across business units, creating a cohesive brand story and experience for our audience

Convey Coursedog's brand story through visual collateral

Collaborate with RevOps to review efficacy of brand campaigns, ensuring all branding assets are meeting our objectives

Who you are-

A passionate graphic designer with 5+ years of brand and digital design experience

Equipped with a strong portfolio, showcasing typography, visual design and brand system implementation. Animation skills are a plus

You have initiated and run design projects from scratch, working for multiple stakeholders.

Strong conceptual, creative and strategic thinking, with a knack for visual storytelling and building storyboards

Strong interpersonal skills, time and project management, presentation, leadership and communication skills

Create and refine design solutions that take into consideration an equal dose of creative inspiration and in-market reality

You consistently follow the latest trends in omni-channel marketing campaigns

You have successfully developed brands and created assets for marketing campaigns

Sound like you? Please remember to attach or provide a link to your portfolio when applying.