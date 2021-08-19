Job Details
Associate Creative Director
Our projects are varied, but traditionally fall into Strategy, Brand Identity, Digital, and Marketing initiatives. This position advances the creative team, and is also responsible for creative production on specified projects. We are open to a variety of candidates with a background in Creative agency experience.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Works directly with Strategists to establish direction and creative vision for client projects
- Supports directive for creative process from concept to completion via collaboration with the project team
- Leads initiatives to translate marketing goals into clear, creative strategies
- Participates in prospecting on pitches & proposals
- Reviews ongoing project work to ensure deliverables are meeting project goals, creative brief direction, and VIA’s internal quality standards
- Continuously champions the marketing goals and user experience of a project
- Creative production on assigned projects
- Internal advocate for project budgets and cross-collaboration
- Collaborate with the team from start-to-finish on strategic goals, but trust your team’s expertise in their respective fields.
- Reports to Leadership Team
- Other duties as assigned or as the role evolves
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
Must have:
- Demonstrated ability to develop strategic multichannel campaigns to meet marketing objectives
- A strong understanding of brand development
- Infectious curiosity and love of the industry
- 5+ years experience in a digital agency or on a primarily digital team
- Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, as well as more modern design tools such as Figma and Sketch
- Proven experience in copywriting
- Proactive initiative on project process and efficiencies
- Understanding of UX/UI and its role and importance in digital projects
- Polished presentation skills
Should have:
- Public speaking experience, or at least a desire to teach and lead
Could have:
- An established network of specialized resources
- Animation and video experience