Associate Creative Director

Job Details

Our projects are varied, but traditionally fall into Strategy, Brand Identity, Digital, and Marketing initiatives. This position advances the creative team, and is also responsible for creative production on specified projects. We are open to a variety of candidates with a background in Creative agency experience.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Works directly with Strategists to establish direction and creative vision for client projects

Supports directive for creative process from concept to completion via collaboration with the project team

Leads initiatives to translate marketing goals into clear, creative strategies

Participates in prospecting on pitches & proposals

Reviews ongoing project work to ensure deliverables are meeting project goals, creative brief direction, and VIA’s internal quality standards

Continuously champions the marketing goals and user experience of a project

Creative production on assigned projects

Internal advocate for project budgets and cross-collaboration

Collaborate with the team from start-to-finish on strategic goals, but trust your team’s expertise in their respective fields.

Reports to Leadership Team

Other duties as assigned or as the role evolves

SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS

Must have:

Demonstrated ability to develop strategic multichannel campaigns to meet marketing objectives

A strong understanding of brand development

Infectious curiosity and love of the industry

5+ years experience in a digital agency or on a primarily digital team

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, as well as more modern design tools such as Figma and Sketch

Proven experience in copywriting

Proactive initiative on project process and efficiencies

Understanding of UX/UI and its role and importance in digital projects

Polished presentation skills

Should have:

Public speaking experience, or at least a desire to teach and lead

Could have:

An established network of specialized resources

Animation and video experience



