UI/UX Designer for Crypto Company

Job Details

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the leading global information markets platform, where people bet on the most highly-debated topics (Politics, COVID-19, the news, etc.) — producing actionable, unbiased insights on the matters most important to society. Polymarket solves the problem of rampant misinformation in the social news cycle by introducing accountability by letting people put their money where their mouth is and challenge others to do the same. We enable this by hosting liquid markets on popular, contentious topics that leverage the magic of price discovery to serve as realtime, unbiased indicators of collective knowledge.

The product has seen explosive early traction, with over $100m GMV in the past year. We’ve raised $6.5m from Polychain, 1confirmation, Naval Ravikant, Balaji Srinivasan, and more. Based predominately in SoHo, NYC, we pride ourselves on being a team of the most passionate people in the world when it comes to free markets. We think fake news is the most pressing problem in the world today, and we’re mission-driven to create a generational product that solves it. If this resonates with you, we’d love to hear from you!

About this role

We are looking for a highly-creative and pragmatic individual with great taste to join us as a UI/UX designer. This role will involve wireframing and mocking up new features and ideas with a varying range of direction. Some features will include a mid-fidelity wireframe while others will have a broader spec that requires creativity and ownership.

For this role, you will work closely with our Product Manager to design upcoming features that can be passed on to the engineering team. We currently have a great designer, but the team is quickly expanding and we need more help!

Requirements

• Have used Polymarket thoroughly, explored all features

• Experience creating intricate mockups and wireframes for products that subsequently launched

• Familiarity with Figma to build out mobile and desktop wireframes

• (Pro) has used Metamask before, and crypto/defi in general

• (Pro) Major user of fintech apps, with experience trading (stocks and/or crypto) and betting

Our company culture values merit and hard work over credentials, but we do prioritize candidates with the aforementioned skills and qualifications. We are flexible on salary depending on experience and fit. We look forward to hearing from you!