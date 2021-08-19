Motion Graphic / UI / Icons / Web design

Job Details

In short:

We need a designer, or designers, to help us create high quality, dynamic assets for our website. More on us and specific deliverables below.





About Tractable

Tractable has built an AI powered, visual assessment platform that helps people recover from accidents and natural disasters faster, whilst insurers can service their customers quicker and improve their efficiency and accuracy. Our tech is already being used today by the world’s biggest insurance companies. So, let’s say you have a car accident or your house gets damaged. Our technology can turn your phone camera into an on-scene, human appraiser that can see what's damaged. Based on the photos you submit, it calculates how much it will cost to fix it, or if it's a write off, which means the insurance company can deal with your problem in minutes, not weeks or months - a huge game changer for all parties.





About the brief:

As you may have seen, our website could do a vastly better job of communicating our benefits and what we do. It needs to be much more dynamic, visual and engaging. We need video, animated icons and graphics to help support our website refresh.





We’re building in Wordpress, have selected a theme we want to work with, have a developer to customise that theme and build the site, copy ready to go and a detailed page by page brief.





A key component of success is showing how artificial intelligence works through computer vision. This means we need a signature look and feel to stylise stock imagery/video and exemplify the AI in motion. At the core of all the products is AI and we need great conceptual design to give it a visual personality.









The core assets we need:

Background graphics

Animated icons that express product benefits (ideally, lottie files / svg format… either isometric or more simple, 2D animations)

A stylised animated product UI video based on our existing product UI (example)

Graphic overlays onto existing stock footage to show our computer vision at work.





We are we looking for?

Ideally, a motion graphic specialist with a background in web design who can do it all but we’d be more than happy to look at applications from designers who can do parts of it.





How long

Depends on how much you are capable of taking on but we’re thinking 4-6 weeks with a possibility to extend if necessary. It may be you deliver a first round of assets for an MVP over 3-4 weeks and you then roll out the rest over the remaining period of time.





Budgets:

Our budgets are more quality freelancer(s) rather than agency.

TO APPLY: