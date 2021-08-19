Sr. UX/UI Product Designer (Mobile)

Job Details

A bit about the role:

The Airtime Design team is focused on the future of social experiences. We’re making great things everyday, but we’ve barely scratched the surface of what this social experience has to offer. This will be a creative, challenging, empowering experience that enables designers to work from beginning to end of the product development process, while contributing to everything from disruptive ideas to obsessing about micro interactions.

As we transition into our next stage, we’re looking for a Senior UX/UI Product Designer obsessed with building inspirational & delightful experiences, who is excited about the challenges and opportunities that arise from connecting in live, synchronous interaction with anyone at any time. Someone who can empathize deeply with our users and use that empathy to champion progressive design that raises the bar in live social experiences

Working closely with other designers within the product design team, you should be comfortable with risk taking and ambiguity as you explore multiple design concepts to identify and build the most effective and delightful solutions in this space. You will have a strong portfolio in interaction design, and are able to not only articulate your ideas with passion and solid rationale but also detail them obsessively.

A bit about the work:

Collaborate with our VP of Product Design to raise the bar of design thinking and execution across all our digital products.

Work with PMs to own the design process from inception to shipping and beyond.

Sync with User Experience Research teams to move from insights into disruptive ideas.

Bring user empathy to complex design challenges.

Sketch and prototype ideas to user test and quickly assess viability.

Oversee development and shipping of concepts.

Help promote best practices and standards and develop workflows that accelerate the ideation process.

A bit about you:

Exceptional understanding of best practices for design process and principles.

Mobile design experience is a must

A portfolio showcasing outstanding proficiency in interaction design with details on your role and contribution.

Expertise in working with Figma and/or Sketch

Proven experience using rapid prototyping tools to test hi-fidelity concepts.

Dedication to user empathy, craftsmanship and delight.

An open and curious, collaborative mindset and enthusiastic critical thinking ability.

The confidence and soft skills to present and defend brilliant ideas.

You are USA based, preferably Pacific or East Coast time zone, but open to other parts of the US.

A bit about Airtime:

Founded by Sean Parker, our mission is to empower people to create thriving online communities around shared interests, experiences, and passions. A goal like that doesn’t happen without an amazing team. With over 100 wonderful people in three offices across the country, we’re working hard to create the most welcoming online live social space out there, not only in our product but also in our organization.

Diversity Equity and Inclusion

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and our employees are people with different strengths, experiences and backgrounds, who share a passion for improving people’s lives. Diversity not only includes race and gender identity, but also age, disability status, veteran status, sexual orientation, religion and many other parts of one’s identity. All of our employee’s points of view are key to our success, and inclusion is everyone’s responsibility.

