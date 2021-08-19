Job Details

Our Senior Graphic Designer is responsible for translating technical product understanding into visuals that motivate stakeholders and differentiate Weatherford above all peers. Working as a key member within an award-winning Marketing & Communications team, you will work under the management of the Director of Global Marketing to create visual ecosystems that inspire, inform and transform. Delivering high value, engaging campaigns and content for a diverse group of local and global stakeholders, output will include but is not limited to digital media, internal and external presentations, facility communications, trade and digital events, as well as brochures, flyers and a wide range of sales-enablement content on demand. A dynamic, thorough and enquiring approach will be required as the role requires involvement in a wide range of projects and execution, with timelines ranging from the immediate to the long term.

A creative mind and strong attention to detail is essential. Mastery of industry-leading tools including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and PowerPoint is a necessity. Familiarity of Premiere Pro and After Effects is preferred. The candidate must be a team player, deadline driven and able to handle multiple projects across a range of channels at once.

Key Responsibilities:

Interpret, develop and implement the creative brand vision across a broad range of projects—ranging from digital, social and print—and in line with diverse cultural and market requirements

Create campaign-level graphics and apply across diverse channels, including website, brochures, email banners, power point presentations, and desktop lock screens

Create and format imagery for comprehensive range of social media including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube

Design printed materials and signage to be distributed for global trade events, corporate headquarters, and in the field or across other global facilities/locations

Design for large format printing

Maintain the creative strategy and effective development of visual identity across all brands

Strong internal client focus with the ability to keep company information confidential always

Engages internal employees with concise, visually appealing materials

Drives market penetration by ensuring that Weatherford’s identity is progressive and ahead of our peers

Develops content for external stakeholders in a manner that bridges the gap between technology and value

Creates content and messaging that can be executed within the confines of the budget

Uses financial management to design and oversee implementation of strategies that deliver free cash flow and profitable and sustainable growth

Continual focus and exploration of design and color trends to ensure creative output is both contemporary and progressive

Uses deep understanding of current design landscape to influence creative direction

Takes initiative on improving collateral and departmental processes

10+ years’ experience in a graphic design role with excellent experience of campaign development

Exposure to working within a large organisation at a fast pace.

Must have expert level experience of Adobe Cloud including Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign

Extensive experience of creating PowerPoint graphics and presentations for internal and external stakeholder engagement

Strong ability to troubleshoot within a design/marketing environment

Good forward-thinking skills, with an advanced ability to multi-task multiple projects

Detail-focused with strong organizational skills and excellent time management skills

Ability to communicate clearly, effectively and positively at all levels

Must be able to provide portfolio

Preferred:

Experience with video and motion design software including Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects

2-4 year Degree in related field is preferred







