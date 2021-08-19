Head of UX/ UI

Job Details

We are a German sports tech startup from Munich. We already have multiple B2B products (eg. www.multi-ball.com) on the market so far and are preparing top launch our B2C product www.LYMB.io end of 2021.

As with many start-ups, the quality of our design has been neglected while focusing on functionality and growth. But now it's time for us to completely revamp our interfaces and touch points (4 interactive products, 1 OS, 3 mobile apps, etc.) from ground up.

Since we're innovating a completely new sector in between sports and gaming, we are looking for a highly creative and empathetic designer to join our international team and innovate the way we do sports in the future.

Please check out our products and videos to get a full understanding of the opportunities ahead.





WE OFFER FULL TIME HIRE, BUT ALSO OPEN TO FREELANCERS/ CONTRACT WORK