Associate Motion Designer - Advertising

Job Details

WEBTOON is a world leader in digital entertainment with over 72 million unique monthly readers. We are a rapidly growing digital entertainment company and storytelling platform with users and creators from all over the world. Every day we come ready to learn, contribute, and get excited about the opportunity to work alongside people of different backgrounds and work styles.

WEBTOON is offering a full-time, associate-level position to an exceptional motion designer. This role supports our Art Directors and Senior Motion Designers, helping to bring our WEBTOON stories to life. The ideal candidate is starting out in their motion design career and looking to enhance their animation, design, and directorial skills by working alongside world-class talent in a supportive, diverse, and international team. You will contribute to building the way WEBTOON communicates and engages with its fast-growing audience. This role requires out-of-the-box thinking, teamwork, problem-solving, excellent communication skills, and a passion for introducing WEBTOON’s characters and stories to new audiences. In return, you will be working on everything from trailers to TikTok ads and your work will be seen by millions of comic fans worldwide.

REQUIRED: A portfolio of work demonstrating animation and design projects that clearly indicates your role in each project and shows off your range of technical skills.

What You’ll Do

Work under the guidance of the Creative Director, Art Directors, and Senior Creatives to assist in making animated commercials and trailers for social and digital ads driving reader acquisition and retention.

Use your fast, efficient animation and design skills to set the team up for success and raise the bar on creativity at WEBTOON.

Elevate WEBTOON’s characters and series by helping to create breakthrough visual treatments that are culturally relevant, on-trend, and resonate with target audiences.

Understand digital ad products and placements and how to make channel-specific videos that embody best practices for each platform.

Stay on top of regional industry/advertising trends, as well as WEBTOON fan culture.

Work with the Project Manager to manage your time and effort responsibly so work if delivered on time.

Who You Are

You are a motion designer just starting out and looking to break into the entertainment, advertising, technology, media, publishing, or gaming industries.

Fast, efficient, and highly skilled in digital drawing (separating/redrawing and completing elements for animation).

Proficient, accurate, and fast at using Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects. (Including skills such as layering, clipping, adjustment layers/vector paths, and typography).

Familiar with animation rigs and plugins such as Duik.

Experienced in versioning animation projects from 16:9 to 9:16 and 1:1 format.

A big bonus if you are proficient in Clip Studio, Adobe Animate, Blender, Maya, and or C4D.

Willing to roll up your sleeves and wear many hats as necessary to help your teammates.

A team player who strives to design to engage and delight our WEBTOON readers from the heart—not the ego.

You have a passion for pop culture! (Comics, games, television, animation, film etc.)



