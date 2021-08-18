Visual Designer

Job Details

About This Position

Storytelling is central to how we communicate & design at Adalo. We want you to help bring our story to life visually. You’ll help develop & push our brand identity to new heights, all the while ensuring consistent visual voice across all of the different mediums. With projects like designing content for our website, creating graphics for our monthly newsletter, social media posts, feature announcements, short videos, animations and more — you’ll have plenty to dig into! Perfect for a designer who likes to dabble in all sorts of fun design-y things.

You'll constantly find fresh and fun ways to engage with our community, tell our product story as we evolve & approach new markets, and share the success stories of our customers who have used Adalo to turn their dreams into real, working apps.

If you're ready for the opportunity to have a huge impact and help a ton of people bring their ideas to life, we'd love to have you!

Responsibilities

Illustrations for social media, blog posts, emails, and the website 🖋️

Animations for marketing videos & ads 📹

Screen recordings of the product for new features and in other places on the website

Creating cloneable app templates for our makers 🐑

Contributing to the production and creation of design tips, design philosophies, and design related blog post on the (soon to be launched) Adalo App Academy 🏫

Helping to give feedback and work with our tutorial creators for the Adalo App Academy

Requirements*

A design background with at least 2 years of design experience or a 4 year degree in design program — preferably with an understanding of graphic design, web design, and an interest in UX

Comfort working with the Adobe suite — Ai, Ps, Pr, Ae, Id

A desire to develop visual content that engages and drives action

Ability to understand complex technical products

Strong presentation skills, both in-person and remote, to multiple stakeholders

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong interest in new technologies and products

The ability to rapidly iterate based on feedback

Bonus Points

Experience with the no-code space and/or using tools like Webflow & Zapier

Experience with UX & Product Design

Experience working with teams that regularly ship software

Experience working in a startup environment

Experience with freelance design

Experience with interaction design tools such as Sketch, Invision, Figma, UXPin, etc.

Knowledge of HTML & CSS

Even extra points for designing & building an app in Adalo (if you’ve had a chance to do that please include it with your cover letter!)

*‍Hey! 👋 Even if you don’t think you meet all of the requirements above but you’ve got a passion for what we’re doing over here at Adalo — we think there’s a great chance you’d be an amazing addition to our team & we’d love for you to apply!