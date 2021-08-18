Lead UX/UI Designer

Job Details

Our client, an established and rapidly-growing mobile application development agency which works with some of the most recognized Fortune 100 brands and creative agencies on earth, is seeking a Lead UI/UX Designer to join their team as a 100%-remote full-time direct hire. This person will be a senior resource on a lean design team reporting to the Creative Director, and will have daily access to a team of 50+ engineers in bringing projects to life on behalf of clients. As this is a smaller team this person will be responsible for wireframing, prototyping, and other UX/UI functions along with some visual design work, and the company is looking for a self-starter who can bring thought leadership to the table without being micromanaged. Strong and polished client-facing skills and a modern, clean design ethic are musts for this position.





This is an excellent opportunity for the right person to truly own their pathway and grow with the company, which offers strong cash compensation, benefits, and more!





Responsibilities:

Influence and define the creative and design strategies of an already successful organization that acts very much like a startup

Create designs ranging from concept sketches, wireframes, and visual designs to interactive prototypes, style guides, and icon sets

Play a role in setting the always evolving vision for how they approach user experience design, how they research and define client needs, and how they solve problems

Work alongside a team of designers, technical project managers, developers, and highly engaged partners to ensure creative vision is maintained throughout the entire project lifecycle





Requirements:

You have at least 5 years of experience designing great products—either individually or through leading a team of creatives.

You exhibit true empathy for the users you are trying to support in your designs and approach.

You have a relentless drive to solve difficult challenges and improve how people interact with technology and with each other.

You are passionate about and capable of discovering user/partner/client needs, then translating them into user experience strategies.

You have experience in using software like Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, Photoshop, Illustrator, Invision, or other prototyping tools.

You're passionate about explaining the meaning behind your designs and presenting to internal teams, partners, and clients.

You're motivated more by great user experience than building a work of art.

You have a relentless drive to make your designs better.

You are excited to work in a fast-paced, iterative design process, and you are ready to influence that process.



