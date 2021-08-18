Product Designer, Reporting & Analytics

Job Details

Why project44?

Our mission is to usher in a new era of trust and predictability to transportation and logistics, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. The industry is massive, as is the opportunity. We’re looking for bright, ambitious individuals to join our growing global team and help us enable a more productive and successful world. We’re changing the way the world ships, and we’re looking for you to help us get there!

About the Design Team

project44 has a multidisciplinary design team that acts as a silver thread running throughout the business and product. From brand, to product, to user research, and design systems, we use design to differentiate and position ourselves as the market leader. We start every project with customer research, and ensure that we're proud of everything we ship. Our team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver gorgeous experiences to our customers.

The Product Design team advocates for our customers and works alongside Product, Engineering, and Growth to deliver the best solutions and experiences. You will report to the Director of Product Design and work alongside other Product Designers, as well as colleagues from Product, Engineering, and Brand teams.

This role

You’ll join as a Product Designer focused on building reporting, analytics, and data visualization features of project44's visibility platform. You'll design new services and capabilities for both our network of carriers, as well as a suite of tools for shippers. You should feel comfortable owning the design of major features, advocating for users, and being the voice of design on your team.

What should excite you about designing for project44:

Getting to reimagine the world of global logistics — replacing complex, legacy systems with a modern, delightful experience for every persona involved.

Impacting the ways your favorite brands and stores manage their supply chains.

A strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project.

Building for the long term by expanding our design and brand systems.

Close collaboration with product management and engineering.

A fun, upbeat, and fast-paced team to work with spread across the globe.

What gets us excited about you:

You have a couple years under your belt working as a product designer before — either at a technology company, design agency, or similar.

You have a portfolio that shows how you owned a product or feature from zero to one.

Experience designing interfaces that use data visualizations to communicate vital information.

You understand how best to communicate stories using quantitative results — for users with and without data backgrounds.

You're highly collaborative, with experience teaming up with product managers, engineers, and other business stakeholders.

Your track record in building successful products — with a diverse portfolio to show how you contributed to those teams with examples of your product, interaction, and visual work.

You consistently deliver visually gorgeous UIs and experiences that standout in your industry.





Bonus points:

Examples where you contributed to or collaborated to improve a design system

Travel + Location

You will be based at our office in San Francisco, CA or in our global HQ in Chicago, IL. Regular international travel to our other global offices, as well as for onsite research with customers will be required.

Heads up

A link to your portfolio (and password, if necessary) or an uploaded PDF portfolio is required to apply.

Hiring Process

Here's the steps involved in our standard hiring process for this role:

30 minute phone screen with a recruiter 45 minute Zoom calls with both Q Carlson (SVP, Design) and Becca Frank (Director of Product Design) Full day "on site" with members of our design, product, and growth teams — including Sean Carpenter (Sr. Director of Product Management), Shane Ham (Senior Product Manager), Erin Mahoney (Director of Design Systems), and others. Reference check Offer

Diversity & Inclusion

We're designing the future of how the world moves and is connected through trade and global supply chains. We can only deliver a truly world-class product and experience if our teams are as diverse and unique communities we are building for. So it's up to us to create a company where anyone can bring their authentic self to work everyday. We're constantly working to improve, and we accept our responsibility to elevate the voices left in the margins. It's on every one of us.

Our focus on inclusion manifests in the way we hire, the customers we serve, and the regions we prioritize. We're building a company that every one of us at project44 is proud to work for: a company that celebrates you for being you.

We pride ourselves on celebrating everyone — project44 is an equal opportunity employer actively working on creating a diverse and inclusive work environment where underrepresented groups can thrive. If you share our values and our passion for helping the way the world moves, we’d love to review your application!

For any needed accommodations during the hiring process, please email recruiting@project44.com. Even if you don’t meet 100% of the above qualifications, you should still seriously consider applying. Studies show that you can still be considered for a role if you meet just 50% of the role’s requirements.

More about project44

Since 2014, project44 has been transforming the way one of the largest, most important global industries does business. As transportation and logistics continues to evolve and customer expectations around delivery become more demanding, industry technology must rise to the occasion. In just a few short years, we’ve created a digital infrastructure that eliminates the inefficiencies caused by dated technology and manual processes. Our Advanced Visibility Platform is used by the world’s leading brands to track shipments, collaborate with supply chain partners, drive operational efficiencies, and create outstanding customer experiences.