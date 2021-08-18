Senior Product Designer (Design Systems)

Job Details

Why project44?

Our mission is to usher in a new era of trust and predictability to transportation and logistics, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. The industry is massive, as is the opportunity. We’re looking for bright, ambitious individuals to join our growing global team and help us enable a more productive and successful world. We’re changing the way the world ships, and we’re looking for you to help us get there!

About the Design Team

project44 has a multidisciplinary design team that acts as a silver thread running throughout the business and product. From brand, to product, to user research, and design systems, we use design to differentiate and position ourselves as the market leader. We start every project with customer research, and ensure that we're proud of everything we ship. Our team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver gorgeous experiences to our customers.

The Product Design team advocates for our customers and works alongside Product, Engineering, and Growth to deliver the best solutions and experiences. You will report to the Director of Design Systems and work alongside other Product Designers and UX Engineers, as well as colleagues from Product, Engineering, and Brand teams.

This Role

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to join the Design Systems team. This team is constantly seeking ways to reach our customers more effectively and efficiently while building an enduring brand. You’ll be involved in developing system-level design elements that contribute to a unified user experience across our external products. You possess a strong foundation in product design, systems thinking, and interaction patterns for responsive web.

The design system is a new area of focus within our growing Product Design team, so you’ll take charge of the way it all comes together—from helping to build out the team and influencing the project roadmap to driving execution and implementation. This is an ideal role for strong collaborators: You’ll work with a team of dedicated ux engineers, other product designers, brand designers, and cross-functional partners to push the user experience forward while adhering to the highest standards. We’d love to see you apply if you have a background in owning product experiences end-to-end and growing culture at your design team.

What should excite you about developing for project44:

Getting to reimagine the world of global logistics — replacing complex, legacy systems with a modern, delightful experience for every persona involved.

Impacting the ways your favorite brands and stores manage their supply chains.

A strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project.

Building for the long term by expanding our design and brand systems.

Close collaboration with product management and engineering.

A fun, upbeat, and fast-paced team to work with spread across the globe.

What gets us excited about you:

Craft

Significant expertise designing and building durable design systems at scale within a global product organization.

Excellent critical thinking and attention to detail when exploring solutions at a systematic level and a component level.

Expertise in design tooling such as Figma or Abstract/Sketch.

Flexibility to own the entire product lifecycle — from zero to one.

Familiarity with visual language or tooling such as Javascript frameworks, storybook and writing markdown.

Passionate about building for everyone because you understand the importance of internationalization and localization.

Design Leadership

You’ve got a number of years under your belt at a creative agency, technology company, or similar with a strong portfolio to back it up.

Ability to present your work and communicate your design process to the wider organization.

Examples of design leadership, mentorship and design advocacy throughout your career.

Bonus Points

Motion experience for complex animations.

WCAG 2.1 knowledge for accessibility compliance.

What to expect in the interview process:

30 minute call with our recruiter

30 minute Zoom with the hiring manager

Full day onsite with members of the Design, Engineering, and Product teams

Travel + Location

You will be based in our office in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Regular travel will be required to our HQ in Chicago, IL (USA) as well as for some offsite collaboration with our team.

Heads up

A link to your portfolio (and password, if necessary) or an uploaded PDF portfolio is required to apply.

Diversity & Inclusion

We're designing the future of how the world moves and is connected through trade and global supply chains. We can only deliver a truly world-class product and experience if our teams are as diverse and unique communities we are building for. So it's up to us to create a company where anyone can bring their authentic self to work everyday. We're constantly working to improve, and we accept our responsibility to elevate the voices left in the margins. It's on every one of us.

Our focus on inclusion manifests in the way we hire, the customers we serve, and the regions we prioritize. We're building a company that every one of us at project44 is proud to work for: a company that celebrates you for being you.

We pride ourselves on celebrating everyone — project44 is an equal opportunity employer actively working on creating a diverse and inclusive work environment where underrepresented groups can thrive. If you share our values and our passion for helping the way the world moves, we'd love to review your application!

For any needed accommodations during the hiring process, please email recruiting@project44.com. Even if you don't meet 100% of the above qualifications, you should still seriously consider applying. Studies show that you can still be considered for a role if you meet just 50% of the role's requirements.

About project44

Since 2014, project44 has been transforming the way one of the largest, most important global industries does business. As transportation and logistics continues to evolve and customer expectations around delivery become more demanding, industry technology must rise to the occasion. In just a few short years, we've created a digital infrastructure that eliminates the inefficiencies caused by dated technology and manual processes. Our Advanced Visibility Platform is used by the world's leading brands to track shipments, collaborate with supply chain partners, drive operational efficiencies, and create outstanding customer experiences.