Senior Digital Designer

Job Details

At Prisma we are building the data layer for modern applications. If you are fascinated by the software that power large technology companies such as Twitter, Airbnb and Facebook but want the challenges and freedom that comes with working in a small startup, then a job at Prisma might be for you.

With funding from top-tier Silicon Valley investors Amplify Partners and Kleiner Perkins we are a small and dedicated distributed team, working on making advanced data infrastructure developed at large tech companies accessible to all developers around the world.

We are focused on bottom-up adoption, and most of our software is open-source. At Prisma you will be part of a vibrant community. Prisma users often engage with the company on GitHub and Slack.

Your Role

We are looking for a candidate to bring the Prisma brand to life and nurture it to match our communication needs both internally and externally.

Some of the things you will be working on include:

Define and create a visual language as an extension of the brand (illustrations, icons, colors, typography, animations, etc.).

Producing brand and marketing initiatives, including web, digital, integrated campaigns, and more—from scoping to final delivery.

Contribute to the Lens Design System

Be an advocate for consistent and cohesive design throughout the company.

Educate others on design thinking, brand experience, and design-driven storytelling.

Collaborate with our Developer Relations team to establish a clear and concise brand voice, tone, and personality.

Collaborate with Product Designers to create and maintain a cohesive and consistent brand experience between Marketing and Product.

Prioritize work and resources across various projects.

Experience

2+ Years experience in a Senior/Lead Design position.

Effective communication of concepts and design rationale.

Able to run and effectively participate in design critiques.

Understanding and experience working with Design Systems.

Able to work independently, prioritize accordingly, and iterate quickly.

What's it like to work at Prisma?

You are likely to be great for the team if you:

...have an ownership mindset. As part of a small team, you'll have an outsize impact on decisions and the way things are executed.

...stay nimble. As a growing startup, the team and strategy evolves quickly. Be ready to re-calibrate often and stay flexible.

...be kind and collaborative. Come in ready to share your ideas and listen to feedback.

What's in it for you?

Opportunity for large global impact working on one of the fastest-growing open-source tools

Work either remotely or in our office in Berlin, Germany. For the sake of maintaining an effective working relationship, we are only hiring remote employees between the GMT-5 to GMT+2 timezones.

Competitive compensation and employee stock options

Generous tech budget to get you all the tools you need

Twenty-four paid days off

[US] Health, dental, vision + 401K matching.

What is the process like?

It is our intention to follow the process below for this position (although you could expect some exceptions when necessary):

Introductory call with our People Operations person First Interview with the Head of Developer Relations and Marketing Second Interview a Product Designer Assignment with compensation Assignment debrief with Head of Developer Relations, Product Designer and VP of Product Offer

What do I do now?

If you are interested, please apply by sending us your CV/LinkedIn page and portfolio URL. Portfolios that show your process, thinking and writing in addition to finished products are preferred. We are looking forward to hearing from you and wish you all the best with your application.

______________

Prisma is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.