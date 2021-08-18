Senior Graphic Designer

Job Details

About Jd&co. Design

Jd&co. Design is a boutique graphic design studio that is growing. We believe that design sits at the very core of true brand success, and our collaborative approach ensures great ideas come to life while keeping our client’s end goal in mind.

Our goal is to help express our client’s vision seamlessly by crafting custom design solutions across all platforms. Our expertise in typography and illustration guide our design process across print and environmental, branding, and web design. Our clients include: Hellofresh, Chipotle, Shake Shack, PepsiCo, MetLife, Duty Free Shop by LVMH, Clinique, Moet Hennessy, and more.

As a Designer at Jd&co. Design, you will collaborate with the co-founders on small and large scale projects across all brands and products in our portfolio. You will work closely with the founding team and designers to bring to life a variety of creative deliverables covering everything from brand building, packaging, direct mail, social media, websites, illustrations, experiential and seasonal campaigns across multiple clients. The contract is for 6 months, with an option to extend the contract.

Responsibilities

• Able to concept creative ideas and see them through from start to finish.

• Manage the creative workflow of multiple projects. Develop tools and processes to continuously improve efficiency and quality.

• Experienced in fast-paced environments with big clients. Able to be client-facing.

• Able to art direct campaigns

• Brief and art direct new photography, GIFs, video, and other engaging content, while being a guardian of the brand guidelines of our clients.

• Collaborate with our designers and client team’s in-house designers to produce fast-paced client-facing marketing assets, email campaigns, and promotional materials.

• Stay up to date on industry-related innovations and adapt quickly.

• Present our work with clarity to key clients. You will provide supporting materials to tell your story and show your thinking.

• Work efficiently under fast-paced deadlines, proactively reading through briefs with feedback to be clear on the direction.

• Coordinate production files, including preparing final designs for digital and print production.





Requirements

• 5+ years of work experience in design, communications, marketing, and/or related fields. Experience working for the food & beauty industries is a plus.

• Graphic Designer with a Degree in Visual Communication: Design, Art Direction, Graphic Design.

• Comfortable designing in a wide range of formats, i.e. web, mobile, social media, print.

• Proficient with the Adobe Creative Suite (including but not limited to InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Bridge, XD), Google Suite, Slack, and Sketch with a strong focus on digital design.

• Knowledge of Bannersnack, Smartly, Wrike, and Monday.com preferred, but not required.

• Detail-oriented, good management skills, accountable, creatively curious, able to take direction, able to work together in a team and independently, and eager to learn about print and digital publishing processes.

• Curious. You seek to understand the customer benefit behind every project and chase the answers to your questions.

• Organized and efficient, always on top of your projects, meeting schedules and you can manage your workload as well as stay on top of the priorities of your team.

• Forward-thinking with a proven ability to forecast project timing and alert creative directors ahead of time if additional resources are required.

• Have a great attitude and you are enthusiastic about building brands.

• This job is remote — online collaboration via Slack (Mon-Fri, 9AM-5PM EST)





To apply

Please e-mail info@jdnco.com a sampling of your design work via PDF file or a link to an online portfolio.





Due to a large number of applicants, we will contact only the applicants who meet the requirements above.





Start date: ASAP