Senior Designer, Digital Experience

Job Details

Visier is the leader in People Analytics and Workforce Intelligence - serving marquis clients with insights into their people and elevating HR’s ability to drive business strategy through talent. Recently closing a successful Series E and a landmark $1b valuation, Visier is embarking on an incredible phase of its 11 year growth Journey.

The Digital Experience team at Visier is a distributed yet tight-knit group of designers, developers, web producers and optimization experts from all walks of life. We are the creators and curators of Visier’s online brand presence, and strive to make each experience meaningful, each moment purposeful, and each interaction valuable.

To help drive our digital experience in a bold new direction, we’re looking to bring on a senior designer to bring this initiative to fruition. You’ll be given a big responsibility: rebuild a complete digital design system from the ground up, and apply this system to a re-envisioned website experience for our prospects, customers and partners.

You will have passion for design’s role in a delightful end-to-end user journey, and not be willing to settle for churning out cookie-cutter SaaS websites like all the others. You know in your bones that the digital experience is a two-way street, and factor in best-practices and thoughtful motion graphics into your designs, built on a solid foundation of core design and typographic principles.

What you’ll be doing…

Work closely with the marketing team to develop and expand our design systems

Craft unique and memorable experiences across Visier.com

Collaborate with our design engineering team to deliver and shape digital programs together

Work with other designers, writers and marketers on team-wide initiatives, like defining and developing content standards

Be an expert voice and influencer on strategic decisions impacting the digital experience

Partner with product marketing teams to define information architecture and present the right stories for the right audience at the right time

Work on both highly organic and loosely defined experiences, as well as tightly managed and highly tactical deliverables

What you’ll bring to the table…

A deep interest in the web as a storytelling medium, shown through a portfolio of design systems, engaging websites, pattern and component libraries, WebGL animations, CSS illustrations, etc.

5+ years of professional experience in a B2B start-up environment, in-house at a larger technology organization, or with an interactive agency

Expert knowledge of the core elements of design, going beyond the web and including typography, layout, balance, and proportion

Strong ability to understand high-level project requirements in combination with data-driven user intent signals, and apply web, UI, UX, design and brand expertise to achieve business objectives

Referenceable experience driving marketing website projects with significant impact on business outcomes

What you’ll have that will set you apart…

Can distill complex ideas and business challenges into simple yet effective digital stories, delivered through interaction or animation

Comfortable at explaining your work, process, and decisions to stakeholders across the business, and seek out feedback to help you produce your best work

Expert knowledge of UX/UI/visual design methodologies, along with a solid understanding of web development principles including HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Think in systems and are able to expand and scale shared patterns and behaviors

Experience applying those systems to CMS-driven websites in a maintainable and adaptable manner

Enjoy working with other designers to help them learn and grow, as well as having them help you learn and grow

Have experience working on a remote team

What we’d like you to include when applying...

A current online portfolio which highlights a strong affinity for design principles for public-facing websites

A 1-2 paragraph summary of your favorite project from any of your professional or personal experiences

A short paragraph on why you believe you’ll thrive at Visier



