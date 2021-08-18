Job Details
Product Designer
Summary:
As a Product Designer, you will be involved in every aspect of the product development process, from brainstorming the next great product innovation to tweaking pixels right before launch. You will be expected to utilize your full range of product design, interaction design, and visual design skills, and you will own the experience for a wide area of the Facebook product.
Job Responsibilities:
- Design flows and experiences that are simple and elegant
- Take broad, conceptual ideas and turn them into something useful and valuable
- Contribute to high-level strategic decisions with the rest of the product and executive teams
- Give and solicit feedback from other designers in order to continually raise our bar for quality
- Partner with Product Managers, engineers, researchers and content strategists to oversee the user experience of a product from conception until launch
Skills:
- Verbal and written communication skills, problem solving skills, customer service and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and manage one's time.
- Front-end programming
- Experience in building and shipping applications or software
- Provide URL featuring examples of interaction design work
- Demonstrated experience with end-to-end (hybrid UX and UI) product design