Job Details

Summary:

As a Product Designer, you will be involved in every aspect of the product development process, from brainstorming the next great product innovation to tweaking pixels right before launch. You will be expected to utilize your full range of product design, interaction design, and visual design skills, and you will own the experience for a wide area of the Facebook product.





Job Responsibilities:

Take broad, conceptual ideas and turn them into something useful and valuable

Design flows and experiences that are incredibly simple and elegant

Contribute to high-level strategic decisions with the rest of the product and executive teams

Give and solicit feedback from other designers in order to continually raise our bar for quality

Partner with Product Managers, engineers, researchers and content strategists to oversee the user experience of a product from conception until launch





Skills:

Verbal and written communication skills, problem solving skills, customer service and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and manage one's time.

Front-end programming

Experience in building and shipping applications or software

Provide URL featuring examples of interaction design work

Demonstrated experience with end-to-end (hybrid UX and UI) product design



