UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Do you have a passion for pixels? Are you excited by user-centered design? Do you have a critical eye toward clear flows and consistency? Are you able to create a sense of delight through the thoughtful use of rich graphics? Then let’s talk.

We are looking for a full-time remote (Eastern Time) in-house UX/UI Designer to join our talented and expanding creative group.

You’ll love working with a team that encourages collaboration, creativity, innovative thinking, and creating unconventional solutions to meet the diverse goals of an industry pioneer. In this role you will craft the user experience across multiple consumer touchpoints, and work on a wide array of projects.

Ideal Candidate Profile:

● Passion, upbeat personality who collaborates well with others

● Proficient in Sketch and other design tools with a solid understanding of UX and UI design principles.

● Excellent communication skills, able to present logic, thought process and ideas as well as direct developers (internal and external) on implementation.

● Proactive problem solver, loves pushing the boundaries of design, while being respective of digital limitations.

● Creating user-centered designs by understanding business requirements, and user feedback

● Creating user flows, wireframes, prototypes and mockups

● Translating requirements into style guides, design systems, design patterns and attractive user interfaces

● Designing UI elements such as input controls, navigational components and informational components

● Creating original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

● Identifying and troubleshooting UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

● Collaborating effectively with product, engineering, and management teams

● Incorporating feedback, usage metrics, and usability findings into design in order to enhance user experience

Key Requirements

● You have a degree/diploma in Design, Fine Arts, Engineering or related field or equivalent prior experience as a UI/UX Designer as well as a strong portfolio of related projects

● You are proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (specifically Illustrator, InDesign and Photoshop)

● You are proficient in prototyping tools such as Sketch, InVision, Figma, etc.

● Ability to create a range of digital assets including banner ads, html 5 animation, landing page design, digital badges etc.

It's an added plus if you have:

● Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills

● A good grasp of SEO and Copywriting

● General Graphic Design skills

● General Illustration skills

If you are looking for a place to grow, in a fun, dynamic work environment, where every day brings new challenges, we'd like to meet you.

Please submit portfolio, links and resume.

About Local Bounti:

Local Bounti is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company. Our mission is to bring our farm to your kitchen and deliver the freshest, locally grown produce in the fewest food miles possible.

By growing local and minimizing the distance between farm and plate, Local Bounti helps eliminate food waste and provides fresh, high-quality produce to areas of the country over 1,000 miles from their current source. Our sustainable greenhouse technology delivers ideal growing conditions for each of our diverse selection of crops, resulting in 90% less water consumption and 95% less land use than conventional agriculture, no need for herbicides or pesticides, and the lowest carbon footprint in the industry. We provide an interactive, educational, and safe work environment and are dedicated to helping our employees grow within the company. Local Bounti is committed to fully integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives in all our business activities.