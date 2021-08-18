Job Details

Senior Product Designer, AI & Experimentation

Iterable is a cross-channel platform that powers unified customer experiences and empowers marketers to create, optimize and measure every interaction taking place throughout the customer journey. With Iterable, brands create individualized marketing touchpoints that earn engagement, solidify trust and galvanize loyal consumer-brand relationships.

Developed for the enterprise, Iterable is built from modern technologies that transform cloud, partner and tool-specific data into integrated, personalized engagements. No matter the audience size or degree of campaign sophistication, Iterable empowers brands to execute where it matters most—creating experiences and cultivating connections with over 2 billion people world-wide. Leading brands, like Zillow, DoorDash, Calm, Madison Reed, and Box, choose Iterable to power world-class customer experiences throughout the entire lifecycle.

Iterable's momentum grows daily and there has never been a more exciting time to join the team! We've been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work - SF for the past three years, one of the Best Places to Work in Colorado for the past two years, and were named as one of Colorado's Best Paying Companies. We've also been listed on Wealthfront's Career Launching Companies List for the past two years, rank sixth on the list of Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work and hold a top 20 spot among the SaaS 100.

We have a nationwide presence with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Denver, and London. As we scale, we continue to live by our core four, founding values - Trust, Growth Mindset, Balance, and Humility. To understand the Iterable story, explore our Culture and About Us page.

How you will make a difference:

As a Senior Product Designer at Iterable, you'll work with our customers to understand the user experience, our market and competitors, and help establish the vision of our platform. You'll report to our Director of Product Design.

One of our product's superpowers is the scale at which it operates—allowing customers to work with millions of users. You will oversee the design of our current suite of AI products that help marketers improve engagement and better target their messaging. You will also partner with product managers, engineers, and data scientists to bring new and outstanding AI products to market.

One of our core values is growth mindset and Iterable is a company where everyone can grow. If this is a role that excites you, please apply as we value applicants for the skills they bring beyond a job description.

You'll get to:

Work with product managers, customer success, and our customers to better understand user behavior and needs

Partner with fellow designers, product managers, and engineers to lead the design of a project from conception to implementation

Promote the most appropriate forms of UX research and discovery, considering scope and constraints

Prototype design decisions in varying degrees of fidelity, solving for complex problems, and testing our solutions with customers

Assist engineering with implementation

Help inform the design process and advocate for quality UX within a growing organization

Provide feedback to the design team, upholding and elevating our standards of quality

We are looking for people who have:

Data visualization and visual design experience that can be demonstrated in a portfolio of work

Passionate about the opportunities and challenges of designing for a complex product—from broad strategy to a smaller scale, component-specific UI design

Empathy for the variety of our customers, engineers, and team members that we work with daily

Experience using a variety of tools for testing

Enthusiasm for creating an enjoyable user experience

Passion for learning and always improving yourself and the team around you

Bonus Points:

Experience designing products that use machine learning or other artificial intelligence

Experience working with a large-scale software platform

Experience working with a B2B SaaS company, designing tools that help people be better at their jobs

A passion for MarTech

Perks & Benefits:

Paid parental leave

Competitive salaries, meaningful equity, & 401(k) plan

Medical, dental, vision, & life insurance

Balance Day (First Friday off every month)

Fertility & Adoption Assistance

Paid Sabbatical

Flexible PTO

Daily lunch allowance

Monthly Employee Wellness allowance

Quarterly Professional Development allowance

Pre-tax commuter benefits

Complete laptop workstation

For Colorado-based employment: The minimum salary for this position is $160,000/year. The compensation package includes equity, plus a range of medical, dental, vision, financial and other benefits. Additionally, perks such as daily paid lunches and generous stipends for health & fitness and learning & development, among others, are included.

Iterable is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer that proudly pursues and hires a diverse workforce. Iterable does not make hiring or employment decisions on the basis of race, color, religion or religious belief, ethnic or national origin, nationality, sex, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, disability, age, military or veteran status, or any other basis protected by applicable local, state, or federal laws or prohibited by Company policy. Iterable also strives for a healthy and safe workplace and strictly prohibits harassment of any kind. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance and other similar state laws and local ordinances, and its internal policy, Iterable will also consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.



