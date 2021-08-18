Job Details

About Kraken

Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency so that you and the rest of the world can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. In our first decade, Kraken has risen to become one of the largest, most successful and respected crypto exchanges on the planet.

We are changing the way the world thinks about finance and our range of successful products are playing a critical role in the mainstream adoption of crypto assets. We continue to trail-blaze into new territory with the introduction of Kraken Bank, providing a more seamless integration between crypto and the traditional financial system. This makes us the first crypto company (ever) to be awarded a U.S. state banking charter.

Our diverse group of 2,000+ Krakenites are distributed all over the world as part of our 'remote first' culture, united by a shared passion for delighting customers, upholding crypto values and achieving our meaningful mission. We attract people who push themselves to improve, are radically transparent and think differently in order to unlock their potential.

Crypto is a rapidly evolving industry and we’re just getting started. We’re growing fast and you're invited to join the revolution!





About the role

At Kraken, we constantly push ourselves to think differently and forge new paths in an industry fraught with unexplored territory.

By joining the UXR team at Kraken, you’ll work on the bleeding edge of bitcoin and other digital assets, and play an important role in shaping the future of how the world sees and uses digital currency.

We’re looking for an experienced, versatile UX Researcher who will help our UXR team to do great research and develop a profound understanding of our clients. No two days will be the same with a wide range of projects to assist on, each with a different focus that will require different skills.

Research insights are fundamental in helping us understand how we can serve our clients needs and delight them along the way. In this role, you will help to explore and define the challenges we should help clients with, and work with cross-functional teams to make that happen.

You’ll need strong methodological knowledge, great analytic skills, great communication skills, great people skills and an understanding of how to scale your research work as it will often be necessary for you to tend to more than one project at a time.

Your experience and portfolio should showcase your talent for using different methods, developing robust research plans, showing the impact of your findings and being able to evangelise research to teams. You’ll be working as part of the UXR team as well as with the Design and Product teams.

UXR is a small team within a fast-paced company so the ideal candidate will need to be comfortable to hit the ground running. We’re looking for a UX researcher who is resolute in making sure their research has a positive impact and empowers the teams they support.

Responsibilities

Using a range of exploratory and evaluative qualitative and quantitative research methods in order to help build a rich understanding of the diverse needs of our clients

Planning and running research projects as a hands-on practitioner across different products

Analysing data and making recommendations

Working cross-functionally to help identify client-driven improvements and innovations

Acting as a UX research consultant by supporting UX and UI designers as a trusted voice on multiple aspects of excellent user experience

Helping the UXR team to democratise research practices and self-service approaches in order to empower Krakenites to conduct their own low-risk research studies

Presenting findings and holding knowledge share sessions with cross-functional teams

Requirements

4+ years of professional experience as a UX Researcher with a portfolio demonstrating past work experience and deliverables such as research reports, generative research examples, case studies, presentations etc along with multiple examples of how you’ve used research to understand user needs and fed the insight you’ve generated into teams who have applied it to raise the bar of user experience.

Experience running UX research as part of a cross-functional team in order to inform and empower your team

Experience of a successful track record of evangelising UX research within teams

Background in cognitive science, behavioural economics, anthropology, sociology or psychology preferable but not essential

You should apply if

You’re passionate about conducting research that speaks directly to improving the user experience, to helping our clients achieve their financial goals and feel delighted along the way

You’re passionate about solving problems for users

You’re passionate about advocating for users

You feel confident bringing your research insights to life in a way that the ‘why’ behind the ‘what’ is made tangible and evident

You understand the importance of rigour in research, you work to the highest standards and you want to be thorough while understanding there are no absolutes in UX research

You’ve used research to make a demonstrable impact on the direction of features, products and services in the past in a way that has enhanced intuitiveness, usability and improved user experience

You know how to balance robust UXR study design and research rigour with the characteristics of a fast-moving company

You only finish up on a project when you know that your research has helped the teams you supported to make better, more informed decisions

Location Tagging: #EU #US

We’re powered by people from around the world with their own unique backgrounds and experiences. We value all Krakenites and their talents, contributions, and perspectives.

Check out all our open roles at https://www.kraken.com/careers. We’re excited to see what you’re made of.





Learn more about us

Watch "Top 10 Qualities of Kraken - How to Grow a Decacorn Remixed""

Follow us on Twitter

Catch up on our blog

Follow us on LinkedIn