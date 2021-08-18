Brand Designer - Typographer

Job Details

About the role

As the Brand Designer, you will be working closely with a passionate Marketing team responsible for strategizing, ideating and producing a variety of modern marketing assets to engage our Kraken clients, reach new clients as well as educating the community all about crypto.

Perhaps you've had one or two design jobs, (or an amazing portfolio), and you feel ready to join a world-class team of design talent, you will use your previous experience working with brands to bolster our visual branding and push our design across many mediums including; websites, video, events, advertising and much more. In this role, you will be a mover and shaker with a positive energy, pragmatically working to help the business, engage and attract clients, while keeping an eagle eye on everything that passes through vision.

What you'll do in your first 30 days:

Get to know the Kraken team, the brand, and the competitive space

Rapidly get up to speed and deliver production ready assets

Wrap your mind around the current workflows, project management and existing branding

Begin to design elements to supercharge team projects

In your first 60 days:

Begin to take on projects and grow your skillset from design to communications

Lead and own design projects with minimal oversight

Push the Kraken brand assets to be more engaging, delightful and usable

Partner with both Marketing and other Kraken teams to help where you can, and make the best possible design happen.

In your first 90 days:

Take on more projects, present to key stakeholders, and develop your skillset

Build your internal brand to be a valued member of the organization

Push for projects you think will have an impact, and have a plan to enact them

Requirements

4+ years of experience in startups or advertising, working with a variety of teams on a multitude of projects

Graphic design academic background, or two or more years of typography experience

Ability to take an asset and produce a variety of deliverables in pixel perfect form

A strong online portfolio showcasing pixel perfect design work, balanced with the thinking explained and process work shown

Epic skills with Adobe CC, and a passion for learning new softwares like Sketch / Figma

You see typefaces as forms with figure/ground, and are excited about details like apertures and finials

You see typography as an integral and expressive part of visual communication, and understands its inherent power in conveying elegance and sophistication

Understanding of the development process and experience working with developers

Design passion in all aspects of modern design, from Powerpoint to working within design systems

Excellent communication skills and "can-do" attitude

Passion for new/world changing technologies

Desire to thrive within a fast-paced, emerging industry with a variety of design challenges.

Nice to haves

Experience in Crypto or an avid fan of the industry

Remote working experience

The ideal Brand Designer candidate has an eagle eye for detail, follows an efficient process, is technically adept and has an innovative mindset with a proven track record of achievement

Oh and a deep passion for crypto!

