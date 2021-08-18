Job Details

About Kraken

Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency so that you and the rest of the world can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. In our first decade, Kraken has risen to become one of the largest, most successful and respected crypto exchanges on the planet.

We are changing the way the world thinks about finance and our range of successful products are playing a critical role in the mainstream adoption of crypto assets. We continue to trail-blaze into new territory with the introduction of Kraken Bank, providing a more seamless integration between crypto and the traditional financial system. This makes us the first crypto company (ever) to be awarded a U.S. state banking charter.

Our diverse group of 2,000+ Krakenites are distributed all over the world as part of our 'remote first' culture, united by a shared passion for delighting customers, upholding crypto values and achieving our meaningful mission. We attract people who push themselves to improve, are radically transparent and think differently in order to unlock their potential.

Crypto is a rapidly evolving industry and we’re just getting started. We’re growing fast and you're invited to join the revolution!





About the Role

At Kraken, we constantly push ourselves to think differently and forge new paths in an industry fraught with unexplored territory.

By joining the UXR team at Kraken, you’ll work on the bleeding edge of bitcoin and other digital assets, and play an important role in shaping the future of how the world sees and uses digital currency.

We’re looking for an experienced and meticulous Senior UX Researcher who will join our UXR team to help us determine the behaviors, needs, motivations and goals of our existing and potential clients by conducting qualitative and quantitative research.

Research insights are fundamental in helping us understand how we can serve our clients needs and delight them along the way. In this role, you will help to discover and define the needs our clients have and work cross-functionally to meet them.

You’ll use a mix of methods and practices including field studies, interviews, lab testing, competitive analysis, usability testing, task analysis, benchmarking, accessibility evaluation, card sorting, tree testing, persona workshops, heuristic evaluations, surveys and many more.

UXR is a small team within a fast-paced company, so the ideal candidate will need to be comfortable to hit the ground running. We’re also a relatively new function, so you will play a part in shaping our team’s imprint. We’re looking for a Senior UX researcher who is resolute about making sure their research makes a positive impact.

Responsibilities

Use an extensive repertoire of exploratory and evaluative qual and quant research methods to help build a rich understanding of our clients and future clients

Identify the unbridged knowledge gaps, frictions and high-risk assumptions across different product areas and deliver research insight to speak to those

Work closely with Design and Product to ensure that we build things in intuitive, smart ways

Collaborate using strong communication, written and facilitation skills with UX Designers, UI Designers, PMs, Engineers, Data Analysts and Design Leadership to ensure the UXR team’s research output empowers team members and helps them feel confident about their work

Act as the voice of our clients and make sure that we’re constantly solving real problems for them while delivering high quality, delightful experiences

Support Krakenites across multiple teams as a research partner, identifying where research can be most helpful, most impactful and where research is not the appropriate response to a problem

Support Krakenites in self-serving to the point that they can conduct their own lightweight evaluative research while educating peers in research methodologies and helping to evangelize across the company

Requirements

6+ years of professional experience as a UX Researcher with a portfolio that demonstrates past work experience and deliverables (e.g. case studies, user research reports, presentations, workshop content etc.)

Ability to conceptualise, scope and execute research studies with speed, dexterity and scale, along with the ability to adapt quickly to change

Ability to present and showcase findings and the value of UX research to the Design and Product teams along with the wider organisation

Strong grasp of Lean UX and User-Centered Design principles

Strong passion for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency movement with a desire to make the best trading platform in the world

Ability to receive constructive criticism and use it to improve the end result

Informed about current and emerging trends in crypto, FinTech, product development, trends in UX research and design

Be a team player, take initiative and ownership of responsibilities and deliverables

Excellent communicator (verbal and written), presentation, interpersonal, and analytical skills; requires the ability to communicate complex concepts clearly and persuasively across different audiences and varying levels of the organization

Experience working in a collaborative team and directly with Designers, Product Managers, Content Strategists and Frontend Developers in an Agile organization

Ability to manage ambiguity, work autonomously, and multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Understand and incorporate complex technical and business requirements into research

Mastery with using UX collaboration tools (Figma, Sketch, Invision, Mural, etc.)

Familiarity with project management software (i.e. Jira, Confluence, Wrike, Asana)

Background in cognitive science, behavioral economics, anthropology, sociology or psychology preferable but not essential

You should apply if

You’re passionate about creating best-in-class products and services that play a key role in shaping the future of how the world sees and uses digital currency

You’re passionate about advocating for users

You’ve used research to make a demonstrably positive impact on the direction of features, products and services in the past

You know how to balance robust study design and research rigour with the characteristics of a fast-paced environment

You only close a project when you know that your research has helped the team you’re supporting to make better, more informed decisions

You're comfortable contextualising and prioritising insights for stakeholders and you love brining insights to life with compelling research reports and presentations

You understand the importance of setting up research in a collaborative, democratising way so that teams can join in with the process

You’re well versed in choosing the research method that best answers the question

You are concerned with building accessible products and services and know how to design research studies that supports this

You know how to bring together different sources of insight – such as analytics data – to provide a rounded picture of the subject under observation

