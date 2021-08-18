Senior Product Designer (100% Remote)

Job Details

About Us

At Close, we're building the sales communication platform of the future. With our roots as the very first sales CRM to include built-in calling, we're leading the industry toward eliminating manual processes and helping companies to close more deals (faster). Since our founding in 2013, we've grown to become a fully profitable, 100% globally distributed team of ~45 high-performing, happy people that are dedicated to building a product our customers love.

We are growing the Product team (of 4) to help define the features that will have the biggest impact for our customers and their sales teams.

About You

You are a generalist with a wide set of design skills including user interface design, user experience design, an understanding of usability concerns, and the ability to write easily digestible copy. You enjoy the challenge of designing for sometimes deeply technical problems.

You have helped build and maintain design systems in Figma, Adobe XD, InVision, etc.

You are comfortable working remotely as part of a small team, with a high level of autonomy. You have designed beautiful and elegant solutions for desktop SaaS products and are familiar with the space.

You understand technical constraints, their impact, and can adjust your design approach accordingly. You enjoy the problem solving aspects of design, and you’ve had experience working on complex web or desktop apps.

You have been wrong and can admit it. You can articulate why it happened and how you’ve learned from that experience. You’re not precious about your designs and can accept constructive feedback freely. Equally, you can argue effectively for your viewpoint when needed.

You are able to easily demonstrate your process for taking rough concepts and briefs from lo-fi sketches through to high fidelity mockups ready to be implemented. You’re confident in communicating the rationale of your decisions.

You are in a European or American timezone.

About The Role

You will be responsible for understanding and designing new features and improvements as part of a small feature team. You will ensure the solution satisfies the initial problem statement, is technically viable, and integrates well with existing design patterns(or add new ones where necessary).

You’ll be working with Drew, Ben , Anthony, and Phil on a daily basis and often with the engineering team throughout the design process.

Come help us with projects like...

Conceiving, designing, building, and launching new user-facing features

Building out our design system

Prototyping and validating concepts with users

Refining our design process and expanding how we communicate between teams

Collaborating with Product Managers and internal stakeholders on user research and validation

Why work with us?

Culture video 💚

Our story and team 🚀

100% remote-first company (we believe in trust and autonomy)

2 x annual team retreats ✈️ (Lisbon Retreat Video) - when travel is appropriate

4 x quarterly virtual summits

7 weeks PTO (includes company-wide winter holiday break)

2 additional PTO days every year with the company

1 month paid sabbatical every 5 years

$200/month co-working stipend

Revenue Share (after 1 year)

Choose between working 5 days/wk (standard full-time) or 4 days/wk @ 80% pay

Paid parental leave (10 wks primary caregiver / 4 wks secondary caregiver)

99% premiums paid for excellent medical, dental & vision coverage, including an HSA option (US residents)

401k matching at 6% (US residents)

Dependent care FSA (US residents)

We are a small team doing great things - every role is critical to the success of this company. People that are most successful at Close have a resourceful, “doer” approach and mentality. We focus on productivity, impact and quality of work. We’re looking for team members that genuinely understand the nature of being part of a small team that operates in a bootstrapped / start-up-like environment.

At Close, everyone has a voice. We encourage transparency and practicing a mature approach to the work-place. In general, we don’t have strict policies, we have guidelines. Life-work harmony is an important part of our organization - we believe you bring your best to work when you practice self-care (whatever that looks like for you).

We come from 12 countries and 16 states; a collection of talented humans rich in diverse backgrounds, lifestyles, and cultures. Twice a year we meet up somewhere around the world to spend time with one another (however we’re opting for quarterly virtual summits during 2020/2021). We see these retreats as an opportunity to strengthen the social fiber of our community. This team is growing in more ways than one - we’ve recently launched 14 babies (and counting!).

Unanimously, our favorite and most impactful value is “Build a house you want to live in.” We strive to make decisions that are authentic for our organization. At Close, we have a high care factor for one another, in making an awesome product and championing the success of our customers.