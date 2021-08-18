Job Details

Lead UI Designer

Overview

Reporting to the Head of Product, the Lead UI Designer will be responsible for the user interface (UI) design for all LiveArt products. You will ensure that the digital user experience is optimized for functionality, ease-of-use, and visual design.

The role is based in New York City with a remote working option.

Key Responsibilities

Conceptualize, develop, and implement a comprehensive UI design for LiveArt products including web, mobile, and browser extension.

Develop and implement user-centered roadmaps and requirements by incorporating business requirements and user feedback.

Utilize UI best practices and current UI trends.

Recommend product enhancements.

Translate requirements into style guides, design systems, design patterns and attractive user interfaces.

Produce high-quality design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.

Perform UI tests on user interface elements such as CTAs, layouts, target links, landing pages and banners.

Closely collaborate with internal stakeholders from various functions including sales, client service, marketing, and product & technology to ensure an exceptional user experience.

Qualifications & Skills

A bachelor's degree in and a minimum of five years UI/UX design experience for digital products or services.

A portfolio of professional UI/UX design work for both web and mobile platforms.

A team player but can work independently in a remote work environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks in a rapidly moving start-up environment.

About LiveArt

LiveArt is the global fine art marketplace that puts collectors and artists in control by providing the necessary data, insight and opportunity to buy, sell or hold works of art without relying on traditional intermediaries.

LiveArt comprises two integrated and complementary platforms: LiveArt.ai and LiveArt.market. The AI-powered comprehensive data platform, LiveArt.ai, is the preeminent destination for art market data and analysis, live auction streaming, real-time and historic pricing information, detailed analysis of artist and market trends, and financial and cultural context.

Its sister site, LiveArt.market, is a digital peer-to-peer marketplace. LiveArt Market provides for ultimate discretion, allowing users to determine how much information about their identity and works of art is disclosed. New works available for purchase are shared in curated weekly drops.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please email careers@liveart.ai with your resume and link to you professional portfolio.