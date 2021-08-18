Senior Product Designer
WhenThen is a venture backed startup building the world’s most powerful no-code payments platform, allowing developers to build advanced payment flows and automations in minutes instead of months.
Through it’s simple no-code interface and smart data ledger, it helps merchants create and autonomously operate payment flows to support their desired revenue models and payment acceptance conditions.
What we’re looking for
We’re looking for someone who is a self-starting senior designer who possesses a mastery of their craft and who will enhance the WhenThen product. You set a high bar for visual design and interaction design.
You will be someone who drives forward our vision. You will do this through the lens of our users' experience with our platform. You will work with our team to drive success through strong leadership and collaboration and the desire for success at your core.
What will you do
- Collaborate with Product & Tech leadership to set the strategy and vision for the future of our product
- You will be overall responsible for our design vision, design strategy and customer validation initiatives
- Elevate the role and influence of design within the company
- Enhance our product design style, and guide to a holistic and scalable design system that spans our user journey
- Establish measurable criteria for our user experience to learn and improve designs
- Own components from start to ship to iterate—you know there is no “finish”
- Focus on what you do best — whether that’s sketches, wireframes, prototypes, designs, or code—and you’ll have the opportunity to sharpen the skills you’re looking to develop
- Participate in design reviews and share your work regularly with CEO and Senior Team
- Understand the array of technical constraints, user goals, and business requirements that shape a product
You may be a fit if you have/are
- A love working with other designers to help them learn and grow—and have them help you learn and grow
- Able to prototype experiences, including the ability to gauge the appropriate fidelity for the objective
- A passion about details and are excited to keep pushing your work until it is pixel-perfect
- Uncompromisingly service-minded towards our users and your colleagues, but able to set and achieve priorities that find the balance between benefiting the project, the Design team, and all of WhenThen
We need you to have
- Have 5+ years relevant design experience at a tech, product-driven company
- Experience as a product designer with a Fintech, eCommerce or SaaS solution
- Have excellent written and verbal communications skills
- Deep knowledge of current and emerging UI patterns
- An expert in either UI, UX, or visual design, but skilled in more disciplines across product design
- Knowledge of web implementation technologies. No coding required, but an ability to converse with developers about implementation details is important
- A strong visual portfolio that showcases your work, provides details of your project roles, and shows examples of component or system designs from inception through delivery
- Competence in Sketch, Abstract, and Figma
What we offer
- Salary- Attractive competitive remuneration
- Competitive stock options- Joining WhenThen means you’ll own a part of the company
- Remote and flexible working- Work from home or any location with ease and flexibility
- Team- Passionate hard working and dedicated colleagues
- Technology- Some cool tech to allow you to do your best work.
- Self development- Annual professional development allowance
- Company retreats - Company retreats (to really nice places!)
- Flexible working space- Co-working space in your hometown if that’s what you need to do your best work