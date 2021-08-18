Senior Product Designer

Job Details

WhenThen is a venture backed startup building the world’s most powerful no-code payments platform, allowing developers to build advanced payment flows and automations in minutes instead of months.

Through it’s simple no-code interface and smart data ledger, it helps merchants create and autonomously operate payment flows to support their desired revenue models and payment acceptance conditions.

What we’re looking for

We’re looking for someone who is a self-starting senior designer who possesses a mastery of their craft and who will enhance the WhenThen product. You set a high bar for visual design and interaction design.

You will be someone who drives forward our vision. You will do this through the lens of our users' experience with our platform. You will work with our team to drive success through strong leadership and collaboration and the desire for success at your core.

What will you do

Collaborate with Product & Tech leadership to set the strategy and vision for the future of our product

You will be overall responsible for our design vision, design strategy and customer validation initiatives

Elevate the role and influence of design within the company

Enhance our product design style, and guide to a holistic and scalable design system that spans our user journey

Establish measurable criteria for our user experience to learn and improve designs

Own components from start to ship to iterate—you know there is no “finish”

Focus on what you do best — whether that’s sketches, wireframes, prototypes, designs, or code—and you’ll have the opportunity to sharpen the skills you’re looking to develop

Participate in design reviews and share your work regularly with CEO and Senior Team

Understand the array of technical constraints, user goals, and business requirements that shape a product

You may be a fit if you have/are

A love working with other designers to help them learn and grow—and have them help you learn and grow

Able to prototype experiences, including the ability to gauge the appropriate fidelity for the objective

A passion about details and are excited to keep pushing your work until it is pixel-perfect

Uncompromisingly service-minded towards our users and your colleagues, but able to set and achieve priorities that find the balance between benefiting the project, the Design team, and all of WhenThen

We need you to have

Have 5+ years relevant design experience at a tech, product-driven company

Experience as a product designer with a Fintech, eCommerce or SaaS solution

Have excellent written and verbal communications skills

Deep knowledge of current and emerging UI patterns

An expert in either UI, UX, or visual design, but skilled in more disciplines across product design

Knowledge of web implementation technologies. No coding required, but an ability to converse with developers about implementation details is important

A strong visual portfolio that showcases your work, provides details of your project roles, and shows examples of component or system designs from inception through delivery

Competence in Sketch, Abstract, and Figma

What we offer

Salary- Attractive competitive remuneration

Competitive stock options- Joining WhenThen means you’ll own a part of the company

Remote and flexible working- Work from home or any location with ease and flexibility

Team- Passionate hard working and dedicated colleagues

Technology- Some cool tech to allow you to do your best work.

Self development- Annual professional development allowance

Company retreats - Company retreats (to really nice places!)

Flexible working space- Co-working space in your hometown if that’s what you need to do your best work



