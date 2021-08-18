Job Details

Email your portfolio here.

Raw.Studio is a highly strategy-focused, product (UX/UI) design studio in Sydney. When we say we work on exciting projects, we mean it. Our clientele ranges from household startup names including CoinSpot, ZipMoney, to Y-Combinator and backed startups like Snappr. On top of that, we also work with some of Australia's largest enterprises including IAG.

If you’re looking for variety, challenging problems to solve and a culture that thrives on 'building great products', then you're on the right page.

The Role

As a Visual & Brand designer, you will be responsible of designing awesome brands and graphics for our clients and internal projects.

You Will Be Responsible For

Generating design ideas and craft concepts that have originality, rigour and flair – always thinking beyond the obvious - to present new and unexpected options

Pushing design solutions beyond the expected, challenging yourself, others and the brief to deliver the most exceptional creative work

Create beautiful and engaging design assets for all our channels including website, app, marketing campaigns, social channels, presentations and pitch decks. These will include illustrations, lockups, infographics, patterns, typography, icons and assets for motion designs.

Design and put together brand guidelines and support our clients to easily work with those guidelines.

Come up with fresh and original visual ideas based on the latest design trends always following the brief requirements.

Pitching ideas on how we can do things differently or better and then creating it

Work with the founder and senior designers, creatives, marketers and key stakeholders to take conceptual ideas and turn them into project and campaign deliverables.

Support the team's scalability through documentation, ad hoc design projects, and process improvement as well as promote a culture for good design across the company.

A path to work on Product design and User Interface design and even UX if interested.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an agency working with great people, who love what they do.

Skills and Qualifications

You have at least 2 years experience working in a creative agency or design studio and currently working as a designer in some capacity.

You are a conceptual designer: you think aesthetic is important as well as the idea behind it.

Experience in design and creation of visual identities, brand guidelines and comms.

You are a master of the Creative Suite: Illustrator, Photoshop and Figma are the main tools you’ll be using but bonus brownie points for those familiar with After Effects.

You design beautiful and clear presentations with both PowerPoint or Keynote and you’re able to prepare useful and simple to use templates for non designers.

You’re someone who eats breakfast scrolling Dribbble shots and follows random stuff on Instagram. When you’re waiting for a train you don’t look at billboards: you deconstruct them by typography, colour palette, photography and layout.

A person who takes initiative, loves making improvements and having autonomy

Interest in User Interface design and User Experience as we will talk about it all the time in the office.

Traits we're looking for in you:

A love of learning - it's the only way we become better designer!

Takes ownership and responsibility for complete work

Attention to detail.

Ability to communicate ideas to the team and know the steps to achieve them. presentation skills is a must.

Understanding of "why" not just "what" you do

Think strategically rather than aesthetically.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and to self-manage

Real team player - looking out for others and achieving together

What can you expect?

💭 Learning and development: We understand the importance of learning and continuous growth. You will have the opportunity to learn directly from the founders themselves. You will also be encouraged to venture out and try new things on your own. We embrace strategic failure and experimentation! Expect to be thrown into the deep-end! Every fortnight, someone in the team present an insight about what they've learnt, and share it with the team.

💗 Variety: You will have the opportunity to work across multiple projects. From external to internal. You will be able to exercise many different skill-sets.

📊 Growth: We have big dreams and ambitions. We are always looking for creatives who want to develop their careers as people leaders and senior advisers in the team. Grow with us.

💵 Compensation: All jobs need to be compensated, internship or not, we pay everyone that works for us fairly.

We are a startup in every sense of the word. Expect autonomy, visibility, breakneck pace, barriers to overcome, problems to pursue. Do you want to be part of a huge growth story, lead the charge and smash through barriers? Do you get your energy from seeing the direct impact of your work on customers we impact with our work? If so, we want to talk to you!

At Raw.Studio, we offer:

The chance to be part of an organisation in hyper-growth mode with plenty of opportunity for personal development

Flexible workplace with a team of extraordinary, motivated and fun co-workers

Autonomy and ownership of the work you do, with flexible hours

The full support of an experienced management team in helping you meet your targets and your professional development goals via daily contact, weekly check-ins, in-person workshops, etc.

Comprehensive remuneration package and benefits

Weekly team lunches and team events



