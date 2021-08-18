Digital Product Designer Sr

Job Details

JOB SUMMARY

Work with cross-functional teams and key stakeholders to identify, define, and design engaging customer experiences that drive business results. Through mentoring, coaching, and facilitation you will help advance your teammate’s work.

CORE JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Partner with engineers, product managers, and other designers to lead product design through the entire development lifecycle.

Collaborate cross-functionally and contribute to the design of useful, usable, and desirable user interfaces in a team environment.

Create user-centered designs by considering market segment analysis, customer feedback, site metrics and usability findings.

Apply understanding of business needs and communicate vision to senior stakeholders. Present design work to the product team and stakeholders for review and feedback.

Support in maintaining UX standards (visual style, interface, interactions, and design patterns) to increase consistency and developer velocity.

Drive usability, accessibility, responsiveness and other properties through design execution.

Facilitate design workshops

Education

Bachelor's degree in design, human-computer interaction (HCI), or equivalent professional experience.

Relevant Work Experience

At least 4 years of experience as a user experience designer, interaction designer, hybrid designer, or similar role.

Additional

Experience using research and analytics to inform design.

Experience applying best practices for mobile design, usability principles, and techniques.

Experience working with peers and cross-functional team members from inception through implementation.

Experience demonstrating industry best practices in interaction design, usability and accessibility, and scalable, dynamic web and app interfaces.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS