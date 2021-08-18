Job Details

After all, that’s what we’ve been focusing on for the past six years. We’re on a purpose-driven journey to impact the future with a healthcare system that cares. The healthcare industry is undergoing a massive transformation, and Innovaccer is helping organizations effectively care for patients in today’s digital world. Our story began when a handful of go-getters got together to tackle one of the healthcare industry’s most pressing needs: a one-stop, whole-patient data bank that breaks down data silos to help teams provide the best care possible. Our mission to care as one is centered around the need for an integrated patient view to improve care delivery.

And you don’t have to take our word for it; Innovaccer recently achieved unicorn status as one of the fastest-growing companies in healthcare technology.

Innovaccer is uniquely positioned in the marketplace and is building a one-of-a-kind healthcare cloud that will enable users to develop applications and solve long-standing healthcare challenges. See our latest KLAS ranking.

We take pride in our grit and purpose-driven work ethic. It’s why we’ve been able to solve some of healthcare’s most challenging problems and why we continue to energetically take on incredible challenges.

We dream, we collaborate, we experiment, and we break new ground. We’re a strong team that looks out for each other.





At Innovaccer, you can expect plenty of support and guidance from your colleagues with opportunities to learn, grow, and make a difference.

We love organized chaos. So, if you are looking for a typical 9 to 5 job where you are told what to do, this may not be for you. When you work with Innovaccer, you are your own boss.

We are looking for a Design Manager to join the Design Team. You will work closely with product managers, developers, and other designers to create innovative design solutions that translate business needs into customer-focused solutions. A good part of your time will be spent translating business to design, mentoring designers, and guiding the design principles in the right direction. You will be responsible for presenting design solutions to a wide variety of teams and departments. On a typical day, you will be working on multiple projects while handling different types of design requests throughout a product’s life cycle.

A Day in the Life

Maintain and suggest evolutions of our Design Principles and existing style guides with a holistic consideration for their platform's future.

Give strong design direction to other designers on the team, encouraging creative use of the Design Principles and existing visual frameworks creatively to produce designs and, where appropriate, new styles and patterns that are visually cohesive with the rest of the Innovaccer’s products.

Forge strong relationships with other design teams at Innovaccer and works with them to influence the entire Innovaccer ecosystem.

Work closely with product managers, developers, and other designers to create innovative design solutions.

Define and design device interfaces across platforms, and perform end to end design of large-scale projects.

Create process flows, wireframes, and visual design mockups to effectively conceptualize and communicate detailed interaction behaviors.

Conceive and create designs that address both the primary user as well as business goals, and translate business needs into customer-focused solutions.

Lead the vision for your solution alongside your product and engineering counterparts, while also defining how all of Innovaccer’s products work together.

Shape your team's roadmap and goals by providing input from a user's perspective, and ensure that they're pursuing achievable, measurable and impactful goals.

Communicate complex ideas, goals, and problems in a way that is accessible even to those unfamiliar with the project.

Work with other designers and design managers to drive product direction with complementary, cohesive goals and execution.

What You Need

7+ years of industry experience designing solutions for web, mobile and desktop.

Bachelor's degree in design, human-computer interaction (HCI), or a related field

At least four years of experience as a user experience designer, interaction designer, information architect, or a similar role.

Experience working with, and contributing to design systems.

Solid intuition and a strong passion for detailed interaction design.

An eye for system-level details and a knack for building modular designs.

Proficient in Sketch, Balsamiq or similar design tools.

Ability to work in a team, communicate well, stick to deadlines and deliver as promised

Industry-focused Certifications: We want you to be a subject matter expert in what you do. So, whether it’s our product or our domain, you will dive straight in and be certified by the best in the world.

Quarterly Rewards and Recognition Programs: We foster learning and encourage people to take moonshots. When you achieve your goals, we recognize and reward your hard work.

Health Benefits: We cover health insurance for you and your loved ones.

Sabbatical Policy: We encourage people to take time off and rejuvenate, upskill and pursue their interests so that they can generate new ideas for innovating at Innovaccer.

Pet-friendly office and open floor plan. No mundane cubicles.




