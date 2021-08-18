Senior Product Designer (UI/UX)

Job Details

We are looking for the best-in-class Senior Product Designer who has a good product sense, experience in designing mobile and able to do copywriting and think about bigger picture motivations in product design. You will be our TOP designer for our product development team.

About us:

Judge.me is a bootstrapped, profitable and fast growing SaaS company.

We build our own products that customers love, best known with Shopify's top app Judge.me Product Reviews app with over 4000 five star app reviews.

We are a growth miracle, growing organically and consistently doubling annually, even amid the turbulent year 2020, just by word of mouth with zero paid marketing.

Our team of 42 strong is very international, well diversified, located in London, Vietnam, Peru and Morocco.

We've made a worldwide impact, with 113,695 customer shops in 140+ countries, who altogether fulfill over 33 million orders every MONTH for which we generate over 1 million reviews per month.

We currently work from home in the UK but expect to have an office in the Park Royal area post lockdown.

Location

London, UK

Full Time

Skills

You have solved complex design problems and stay current with emerging UX/UI trends and technologies.

Proficiency with design software like Adobe CC, Sketch, Figma, InVision

Experience creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, visual designs, and mobile prototypes as well as clear documentation

A well-developed sense of composition and color

Strong presentation and communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders

Product design thinking is a must to design product thats people love to use

Strong illustration skills. Have the ability to visualize and bring early-stage ideas alive

Responsibilities

Participate in analyzing product requirements and product planning with PMs of multiple product to understand the company products

Work with software engineers and QA to deliver logical and feasible designs

Conduct UX research to understand the users who are either our customers or internal users.

Implement and follow the design process to make sure we always have the design ready before the development

Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, visual designs, and prototypes, as well as write clear documentation, to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas

Present visual designs to peers and stakeholders while clearly communicating design rationale

Work with marketing team to design marketing & branding materials for marketing campaigns

Conduct experiments to always improve customer experience for our customer-facing products

Benefits:

Flexible leave days

Company laptop

Pension scheme

Employee Discount (Instant vouchers, cashback, Reloadable Cards and SmartSpending App)

Employee Wellbeing Centre (Exercise Videos, Recipes & Nutrition, Financial Guides & Tools, Mindfulness Videos)

And more!

Why it would be awesome to work with us

We are a bootstrapped, profitable and growing SaaS company. We build our own products that customers love.

Our team is small and growing steadily, your work will have significant impacts and be appreciated by customers and team members.

We are diversified and international, with team members from all around the globe.

Flexible work hours - within reason. No overtime. No dress code, wear whatever you want (but wear something of course).

Open work environment. Ideas and feedback are encouraged and appreciated. Criticism is blameless and constructive. We want ourselves to improve after all.

Healthy codebase and architecture. Few WTF moments when onboarding.

Thorough and constructive code review. We will push ourselves toward and learn to write better code together.

Challenging yet interesting problems we are trying to solve

Business: We deliver real business results to ecommerce businesses of all sizes, with our super affordable tool delivering great ROI to customers by improving trust, generating reviews which improve conversion rates on product pages, and generating follow-up sales directly.

Performance: at our scale with tens of millions of requests a day, albeit not as much as Google's or Facebook's, a simple change can make considerable impacts.

Reliability: We serve nearly 100K shops, 100M reviewers, in virtually all of the timezones, 24/7, all year around, with zero windows for a break.

Security: To verify the authenticity of reviews, we access to orders with billions of USD in value every month. With great data, comes great security responsibility.

Contact

To apply, please send your CV together with your portfolio to careers@judge.me

About our team:

https://judge.me/about



