Web Designer
We are looking for the right person, who will fit into our ranks. We’re a team of ambitious people believing in our mission of building the websites of tomorrow where all users get to experience a more accessible worldwide web. You need to be self-motivated, highly organised, and independent.
You will need to be open-minded and find a sweet spot between perfectionism and steady progress. Being a team player is also a must. We’re a small company at which communication between ourselves is the foundation of everything we do. We are our biggest critics, so you must be able to receive feedback and use it to improve your work.
Our process is agile, nimble, and efficient. It means you need to be appreciative of the time and be able to adapt your designs to the time and scope limitations. Furthermore, you will need to reiterate your design ideas time and again, and make them better with each attempt.
Responsibilities:
- Creating complete website designs in Figma
- Building atomic design systems for website projects
- Presenting designs to clients on weekly sprint reviews
- Communicating progress to the team on a daily basis
- Interpreting client’s brand guidelines and applying them to website designs
- Taking part in client-facing workshops and creating prototypes based on their outcomes
- Constantly pursuing opportunities to innovate, advance, and shape our internal processes to deliver better websites for clients
Required experience and skills:
- Minimum of 2 years experience in website design
- Extremely high level of proficiency in Figma, with an ability to create interactions, animations, fluid layouts, and a library of components.
- Experience building responsive website interfaces with the mobile-first approach.
- Experience in working in an Agile environment using design and development sprints
- Style flexibility allowing to follow the client’s brand guidelines
- Great attention to detail, and ability to let go of the perfectionism for the sake of project progress
- Ability to adapt to the ever-changing scope of a project
- Knowledge of common design principles and patterns that we can use to make the websites more impactful for the end-users
- Proactively seek opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge and skills
- Ability to perform under pressure and work towards tight deadlines
- Above-average organisational skills
- Ability to commute to our E1, London office
Desirable experience:
- Experience in Miro and Jira
- Understanding of UX, digital psychology
- Previous experience in working with WordPress
- Familiarity with Design Sprint
What we can do for you:
If you’re looking for an environment where you can grow as a person, both professionally and personally, this is it. We hire people, not skills, so you can rest assured that you will love being part of our team, and enjoy coming to work every day.
Apart from pushing the industry forward, taking care of the environment, and being generally awesome, we offer as many benefits as we can considering our size.
- Flexible working hours
- New Apple computer
- Casual dress code
- Birthday holidays
- Christmas shopping day
- Work from home
- Cycle to work scheme
- Tech scheme
- Free hot and cold beverages
- Access to roof garden and gym
- Underground bike storage
How to apply:
You can either use LinkedIn, or drop us a line at moo@nerdcow.co.uk