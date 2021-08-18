Web Designer

Job Details

We are looking for the right person, who will fit into our ranks. We’re a team of ambitious people believing in our mission of building the websites of tomorrow where all users get to experience a more accessible worldwide web. You need to be self-motivated, highly organised, and independent.

You will need to be open-minded and find a sweet spot between perfectionism and steady progress. Being a team player is also a must. We’re a small company at which communication between ourselves is the foundation of everything we do. We are our biggest critics, so you must be able to receive feedback and use it to improve your work.

Our process is agile, nimble, and efficient. It means you need to be appreciative of the time and be able to adapt your designs to the time and scope limitations. Furthermore, you will need to reiterate your design ideas time and again, and make them better with each attempt.

Responsibilities:

Creating complete website designs in Figma

Building atomic design systems for website projects

Presenting designs to clients on weekly sprint reviews

Communicating progress to the team on a daily basis

Interpreting client’s brand guidelines and applying them to website designs

Taking part in client-facing workshops and creating prototypes based on their outcomes

Constantly pursuing opportunities to innovate, advance, and shape our internal processes to deliver better websites for clients

Required experience and skills:

Minimum of 2 years experience in website design

Extremely high level of proficiency in Figma, with an ability to create interactions, animations, fluid layouts, and a library of components.

Experience building responsive website interfaces with the mobile-first approach.

Experience in working in an Agile environment using design and development sprints

Style flexibility allowing to follow the client’s brand guidelines

Great attention to detail, and ability to let go of the perfectionism for the sake of project progress

Ability to adapt to the ever-changing scope of a project

Knowledge of common design principles and patterns that we can use to make the websites more impactful for the end-users

Proactively seek opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge and skills

Ability to perform under pressure and work towards tight deadlines

Above-average organisational skills

Ability to commute to our E1, London office

Desirable experience:

Experience in Miro and Jira

Understanding of UX, digital psychology

Previous experience in working with WordPress

Familiarity with Design Sprint

What we can do for you:

If you’re looking for an environment where you can grow as a person, both professionally and personally, this is it. We hire people, not skills, so you can rest assured that you will love being part of our team, and enjoy coming to work every day.

Apart from pushing the industry forward, taking care of the environment, and being generally awesome, we offer as many benefits as we can considering our size.

Flexible working hours

New Apple computer

Casual dress code

Birthday holidays

Christmas shopping day

Work from home

Cycle to work scheme

Tech scheme

Free hot and cold beverages

Access to roof garden and gym

Underground bike storage

How to apply:

You can either use LinkedIn, or drop us a line at moo@nerdcow.co.uk