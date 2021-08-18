Job Details

OneSignal’s vision is to power the world’s messages. Our customer engagement platform enables our users to compose and send messages via mobile push, web push, in-app, SMS, and email. OneSignal has a lot of the great tech startup qualities you'd expect, but we don't stop there. Our massive scale and small team, emphasis on kindness in all our interactions, and focus on ownership and personal growth make OneSignal a uniquely great place to work.

We're looking for a Product Design team member with attention to detail and who understands design is equal parts form and function. You will work closely with engineering, product and other areas of the business to help make our product more intuitive and delightful to use. In this role, you will put our users first and articulate their design decisions. We want people that have a ‘ship it’ mentality and have a passion for always measuring and learning. We want people who care about building easy to use products and have a savvy for using data to make better design decisions.

We’re a nimble group that spans user research, user experience, prototyping, visual design, brand design, design systems and UI development. We ideate a lot. We prototype a lot. We talk to users to validate our work. We run cross functional workshops to influence design thinking across the company.





In a typical week, a Product Designer at OneSignal might:

Work directly on the UI and UX of our web products

Work with product managers and engineers to explore the problem space and solutions

Develop user flows, wireframes and other assets to help facilitate product discovery

Design high fidelity mockups and prototypes for new features

Provide and solicit feedback from cross-functional stakeholders

Work closely with the engineering team to deliver a quality product

Observe current user behavior and propose design suggestions to improve UX

Conduct various types of UX research including both qualitative and quantitative

Work with design and engineering to implement and evolve our design system

Build empathy and understanding of our users and how to empower them

What you’ll bring:

4+ years experience in a similar roleIntuitive mind for good user experience

Ability to analyze, optimize, and simplify workflows

Effectively communicate with other team members

Experience designing for both responsive web and mobile

Relevant understanding of best practices and trends in UI/UX design

Obsessive attention to pixels

Portfolio of past work showcasing your process

Mastery of design and prototyping tools such as Figma and Sketch (we use Figma)

Familiar with building and thinking in design systems

Understand technical requirements and aspects of modern apps

Qualities we look for: