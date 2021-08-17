Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Why Us?

At Tara we’re building the fastest, simplest and effortless platform to define, track and automate the process of building software. Our mission is to help the growing number of 7000+ orgs and hundred of industries on Tara to git ship done!

We’re bringing a much needed layer of smarts, automation and workflow integration to empower users to solve complex engineering and product problems. These include issues like the lack of visibility into product progress, increasing engineering productivity and most of all moving away from using issue tickets as a measure of progress. At Tara we believe that the future is seamless workflows, ticketless.

Who will I be working with?

We're a founding team of seasoned Engineering, Product, and Design folks. Our team's experience spans across building productivity software to mission-critical enterprise software. We're passionate about enabling engineers and builders that create the platforms the world uses, everyday. Our notable investors include Slack, YCombinator and Acrew.

For this role you will be working alongside our stellar Head of Product, Designers and will have regular interactions with our CTO and broader Engineering Team.

Our Design and A-Sync Stack for Remote Work.

The Tara platform is designed on Figma and our extensive component library and styling guides are maintained there.

We define product specs, run sprints and view design to shippable feature progress on Tara. This is a unique opportunity where you use what you build, every single day. We communicate daily over slack and email and conduct scheduled meetings over Google Meets.





Why Apply to be a part of Tara Engineering Team?

If you’re passionate about making design, product, and engineering teams productive

If you’re ecstatic about changing the way the world builds software

If you’re excited about solving complex UX problems with functional UI

If you enjoy bringing structure and Process to Design and UX

If you truly thrive in a collaborative environment

If you love using, improving, and growing what you build

Your role at Tara

Partner with product management, engineering, and customers themselves to define customer problems and pain points

Conduct user studies and translate insights into product workflows and features that address those problems in innovative ways that fundamentally change how people work

Steward the design thinking process by developing user & process flows, storyboards, and high-fidelity clickable prototypes that can be used to help customers and internal stakeholders align on proposed solutions

Collaborate with product management and engineering to translate user needs and technical requirements into product designs that flow from our principles

Validate designs via concept and usability testing in partnership with product management

Create user interface specifications and production-ready assets to ship products in a rapidly evolving market/landscape

About you

4+ years of experience designing products for desktop, web, and mobile

Strong capacity to identify, analyze, describe user needs, behaviors, and usage patterns – both explicit and implicit.

Strong knowledge of user research methodologies and tools and a thorough understanding of user-centric design / best practices

Strong commitment to rapid iteration, focused on generating customer learnings early and often

Ability to balance systemic thinking and attention to detail

Ability to work cross-functionally in a dynamic, highly collaborative environment

What we offer

100% healthcare coverage with Platinum medical and dental plans

Flexible paid time off (PTO) policy

Stock options

Regular virtual happy hours and team-building activities

***Must be able to work US hours (Pacific Standard Time)***