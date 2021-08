Job Details

Looking for a blend of streetwear with crypto. Math and technical meets Offwhite.

We are a decentralized finance company looking for a shirt that is current and unique but also simple enough that a middle aged dad could rock it and not look like he's reaching to be a teen.

Here is some current inspiration: https://www.pinterest.com/shanerd1/tshirt/

Looking for a range from $500 - $1000 for the T-shirt design(s).