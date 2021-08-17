Job Details

About SureSwift Capital

You made it. You found the dream job you’re looking for where people and culture come first. If that’s as important to you as it is to us then please keep reading.

At SureSwift, we’re building the company we want to work for, and we’d like to give you the opportunity to join our fully remote team of 90+ people in 14 time zones around the world.

While we do work hard, we all work remote, and according to our own schedules that make the most sense for ourselves and our families. There are no cubicles, no offices, and there is zero commute time...unless you decide to work from the beach or a coffee shop, and that’s up to you.

We value creating a diverse and inclusive work environment and are committed to building a culture where everyone thrives! SureSwift Capital is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Your Daily Challenges

When we welcome you aboard we’ll introduce you to the Design Team. These are the people you’ll work closely with day-to-day.

Once you get settled in and learn more about the team, your activities as a full-time Designer will look something like this:

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs, and widgets

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function, look and feel

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches, tables, etc.)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors, and images

Your Experience

At least 2 years of work experience in a similar design role

Mastery of color theory, typography, and iconography

Understanding of responsive design

Strong front-end fundamentals

Experience working on B2C and B2B UX/UI projects

Ability to understand complex user flows with numerous variables and impacts

Knowledge of prototyping, testing, and development processes

Knowledge of wireframing tools

Up-to-date knowledge of design software (Illustrator, Photoshop, Sketch, Figma, InVision, etc.)

Experience turning designs into standards compliant HTML & CSS

Strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders

Experience working with and communicating with software engineers

Good time-management skills

Excellent and clear communication skills, both written and verbal

Data analysis

Experience working in an entrepreneurial/startup environment

Experience working with remote teams

Your Compensation

Compensation varies with experience and qualifications. This job is a Full-Time Remote / Work from Home position.

Background checks will be conducted on final candidates.

Thanks for taking the time to read about this opportunity.