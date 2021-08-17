Designer
About SureSwift Capital
You made it. You found the dream job you’re looking for where people and culture come first. If that’s as important to you as it is to us then please keep reading.
At SureSwift, we’re building the company we want to work for, and we’d like to give you the opportunity to join our fully remote team of 90+ people in 14 time zones around the world.
While we do work hard, we all work remote, and according to our own schedules that make the most sense for ourselves and our families. There are no cubicles, no offices, and there is zero commute time...unless you decide to work from the beach or a coffee shop, and that’s up to you.
We value creating a diverse and inclusive work environment and are committed to building a culture where everyone thrives! SureSwift Capital is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Your Daily Challenges
When we welcome you aboard we’ll introduce you to the Design Team. These are the people you’ll work closely with day-to-day.
Once you get settled in and learn more about the team, your activities as a full-time Designer will look something like this:
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs, and widgets
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function, look and feel
- Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches, tables, etc.)
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors, and images
Your Experience
- At least 2 years of work experience in a similar design role
- Mastery of color theory, typography, and iconography
- Understanding of responsive design
- Strong front-end fundamentals
- Experience working on B2C and B2B UX/UI projects
- Ability to understand complex user flows with numerous variables and impacts
- Knowledge of prototyping, testing, and development processes
- Knowledge of wireframing tools
- Up-to-date knowledge of design software (Illustrator, Photoshop, Sketch, Figma, InVision, etc.)
- Experience turning designs into standards compliant HTML & CSS
- Strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders
- Experience working with and communicating with software engineers
- Good time-management skills
- Excellent and clear communication skills, both written and verbal
- Data analysis
- Experience working in an entrepreneurial/startup environment
- Experience working with remote teams
Your Compensation
Compensation varies with experience and qualifications. This job is a Full-Time Remote / Work from Home position.
Background checks will be conducted on final candidates.
Thanks for taking the time to read about this opportunity.