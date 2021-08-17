Product Designer (Lead)
About Hitch
Over the past few decades, we've seen massive changes and improvements in the way we get around within a city through the creation of micro-mobility and rideshare businesses. However, since the advent of Amtrak in 1971, there have been no new modes to travel in the 50-350 mile range. We're changing that.
Description
We're seeking a designer to take ownership over the entire mobile product. You'll be in charge of taking ideas at their earliest stages and converting them to hi-fidelity mockups that are ready to build .
- 95% of the work will be mobile. 5% of the work will be web.
- Work with illustrators to create an entirely new user on-boarding fllow
- Maintain and refine our design system
- Own the final deliverable
- Create the design process and communication flow for design requests, feedback, and handoffs with the engineering team
- Q/A the finished product and pass feedback to the engineering team
Requirements
- Optional - Bachelor's degree in graphic arts, design, communications, or related field
- Expert in Figma
Benefits
Our contract members who become FT employees recieve:
- Retirement Plan (401k, IRA)
- Paid Time Off (Vacation, Sick & Public Holidays)
- Work From Home
- Stock Option Plan
- Health Care Plan (Medical, Dental & Vision)