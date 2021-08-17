All Jobs
Job Details

Product Designer (Lead)

About Hitch

Over the past few decades, we've seen massive changes and improvements in the way we get around within a city through the creation of micro-mobility and rideshare businesses. However, since the advent of Amtrak in 1971, there have been no new modes to travel in the 50-350 mile range. We're changing that.

Description

We're seeking a designer to take ownership over the entire mobile product. You'll be in charge of taking ideas at their earliest stages and converting them to hi-fidelity mockups that are ready to build .

  • 95% of the work will be mobile. 5% of the work will be web.
  • Work with illustrators to create an entirely new user on-boarding fllow
  • Maintain and refine our design system
  • Own the final deliverable
  • Create the design process and communication flow for design requests, feedback, and handoffs with the engineering team
  • Q/A the finished product and pass feedback to the engineering team

Requirements

  • Optional - Bachelor's degree in graphic arts, design, communications, or related field
  • Expert in Figma

Benefits

Our contract members who become FT employees recieve: 

  • Retirement Plan (401k, IRA)
  • Paid Time Off (Vacation, Sick & Public Holidays)
  • Work From Home
  • Stock Option Plan
  • Health Care Plan (Medical, Dental & Vision)
Hitch
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Austin
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 17, 2021
Team Members
