Product Designer (Lead)

Over the past few decades, we've seen massive changes and improvements in the way we get around within a city through the creation of micro-mobility and rideshare businesses. However, since the advent of Amtrak in 1971, there have been no new modes to travel in the 50-350 mile range. We're changing that.

We're seeking a designer to take ownership over the entire mobile product. You'll be in charge of taking ideas at their earliest stages and converting them to hi-fidelity mockups that are ready to build .

95% of the work will be mobile. 5% of the work will be web.

Work with illustrators to create an entirely new user on-boarding fllow

Maintain and refine our design system

Own the final deliverable

Create the design process and communication flow for design requests, feedback, and handoffs with the engineering team

Q/A the finished product and pass feedback to the engineering team

Optional - Bachelor's degree in graphic arts, design, communications, or related field

Expert in Figma

Our contract members who become FT employees recieve: