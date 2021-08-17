Junior/Mid Level Graphic Designer-Wizard

Job Details

This position is in Carlstadt, NJ....

Which means we can save you years of your life from commuting as well as cash from schlepping into NYC....or anywhere else with a hefty commute.

Who we are?

VGS/Studio D is excited to be expanding our design team to add a mid level designer to the mix. We are looking for another team member to work closely with us and help deliver high-level concepts for internal needs & clients. This role will report up to the Chief Creative Officer/Design Director, with additional guidance and direction from the Senior Team.

Doing the deep dive:

From Diamonds to Donuts, we work with a range of small emerging brands too many of the top brands among most categories. In this position, you will be working in Studio D as a core member who will be responsible for designing for a surplus of brands and projects ranging from developing brand identities / brand development to way-finding, signage, menu board development and much more. We are a design studio that works in conjunction with our parent company, VGS, to bring our concepts to life and manufacture / roll out comprehensive design programs to real life environments. If you’re not comfortable navigating your way through new terrain, pushing boundaries, and following direction, you may want to hit that back button and look elsewhere.

In this role, you will be accountable for:

Concepting

· Sourcing inspiration, information, and imagery (mood boards) according to a strategy / concept

· Design concepts to fit within a strategy or brand

Execution (Design through Production)

· Work with the creative team to execute a design concept through final production

· Design logos, print collateral, brand development, menu boards, environmental design, edit photography, presentations, digital layouts, social media imagery, basic motion assets, and other assorted needs

· Sketch and draw

· Design type layouts and systems for print and digital applications, using advanced typography skills

· Present work to the creative team, bringing a strong design POV

· Own small to large scale projects independently and collaboratively

· See projects through to completion

· Create presentation materials for new business and client presentations

· Follow concepts as communicated by art director

· Take exceptional notes and have a keen eye for attention to detail

REQUIRED:

You’ve Been In the Game For a Bit… and

· Minimum of 2-5 years experience in a design environment

· You’ve Got A Few Trophies To Show...

· Portfolio showcasing creative and well thought out concepts, branding, and unique design solutions. KiCK ASS SCHOOL PROJECTS COUNT!

· Note: Portfolio should indicate your role on each project and the other creative team members who contributed to and guided your work

· You’ve Got a Bag Of Tricks & You’re Down For Anything…

· Branding

· Graphic design and print layout

· Illustration

· Custom Typography Skills

· Familiarity with social platforms

· Show Us What You Got

· You’ve Mastered the Basics…

· Have an Advanced knowledge of Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, (AfterEffects is a plus)

· And you maintain very well organized digital files

NOT REQUIRED, BUT ALWAYS A PLUS...

· BA, BFA, or BS in Graphic Design or similar

· Fine Art/Illustration skills

· Photography skills

· Knowledge in CSS / HTML / Wordpress

DON'T APPLY IF YOU...

· Aren’t located in the NY/NJ area or your commute would suck

· Have a specific ONE- SIZE fits all visual STYLE

· Don’t think conceptually

· Can’t design well within brand guidelines

· Don’t like wearing multiple hats (this comes with working with a small team)

· Don’t know the difference between your program’s shortcuts and cutting corners

· Are hung up on roles or hierarchy

· Are not receptive to critiques or direction from team members on your work

· Have trouble with paying attention to detail

· Are glossing this over Posting.... Psstt…Please include a reference to your favorite type of baked good (or dessert) on your cover page

· Have trouble with maintaining consistency

· Can’t balance your opinions with others in the name of collaboration

· Don’t enjoy finding the right moments to joke around and keep it lighthearted

The Other Stuff

Salary and Benefits Commensurate with your Experience.



