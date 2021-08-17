Lead Product Designer

Job Details

🚀 Meet Health U 🚀

1 in 3 US adults are pre-diabetic.

Those who progress to diabetes without intervention each cost our healthcare system over $9,600 annually. As a nation we spend over $200B annually treating diabetes.

We're on a mission to change that.





At Health U, we make disease prevention easy - in just 3 minutes a day or less. Health U lets its members manage and prevent chronic conditions on their own schedule, starting with prediabetes. We are building a mobile tool that takes a micro approach with bite-sized prediabetes education. Akin to how DuoLingo revolutionized language learning, we are changing how and when members digest their health education. We believe this approach will be revolutionary, not just for prediabetes, for a variety of chronic conditions, and our vision is to bring Health U to all of them.

We are a MD & Stanford MBA 🩺🤓duo and startup backed by Pear VC🍐. We also received funding from Stanford University, and won the Pear and Stanford Design Challenge pitch competitions.





🌟The Role🌟

We are seeking our first Product Designer to launch our design organization and own both UX and UI design for our reimagined Health U mobile prevention app. We are looking for an out-of-the-box thinker and mission-aligned designer who can iterate quickly as we drive toward the launch of our app. You will work side by side with the founders and engineering team to design a mobile experience (iOS) that is engaging, seamless, and of course, micro. We are a user-oriented company and along the way you will spend a significant amount of time with users to understand their needs and inform our product vision. You will have a unique opportunity and ownership to design a consumer-facing app that expedites the latest research in learning, behavior change, and accountability to pre-diabetes education. You will report to the CEO (co-founder) and work closely on ideating, iterating, designing and launching the newest micro prevention product.





✨ Responsibilities ✨

Own the visual design of our mobile micro learning app

Develop detailed design specifications based on our market research, business requirements, and user insights

Conduct user research and testing throughout the mobile design process

Communicate and collaborate with developers to turn your designs into builds

Ideate and improve upon existing designs of curriculum content

Test and design a mobile user experience built on the foundation of microinteractions





☑️ Requirements ☑️

3+ years experience as a product designer, preferably for mobile

Ability to work iteratively. Comfortable developing wireframes and prototypes.

Strong design, UX and user research background





💯 Bonus if you are 💯

Passionate about access to health care or learning innovations

Up to date with design trends in consumer mobile apps

An entrepreneurial thinker or have experience at an early-stage startup





Many of us are currently based in the Bay Area, but we are a distributed team, which means you can work from anywhere on a flexible schedule.

👋 Excited about the opportunity? 👋

This is a rare opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a rapidly growing, impact-minded startup and play a major role in the health outcomes of millions of Americans.

If you meet most or all of the above requirements, we want to hear from you! Shoot us a message or portfolio at teamhealthu@gmail.com.