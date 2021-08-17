All Jobs
SupplyHouse.com, a rapidly growing e-commerce plumbing and HVAC supply company, is looking for a Graphic Designer to join our team. If you are passionate about graphic/web design, we want to hear from you!

This is a remote-based role for anyone living in the New York City Metropolitan Area. The role will require the candidate to travel to our Melville, NY Headquarters office approximately 1 day per month, and our offices are always available for staff to use as much as desired.

Role Type: Full-Time

Location: Remote, New York City Metropolitan Area

Responsibilities:

  • Create and design various materials for print and digital collateral.
  • Ensure projects are completed with high quality and on schedule.
  • Establish creative direction for the company as well as brand guidelines.
  • Prioritize and manage multiple projects within design specifications.
  • Perform retouching and manipulation of photos.
  • Work with a wide range of media and graphic design software.
  • Design original pieces, including illustrations and infographics.
  • Generate ideas to portray concepts and advertise products/services.
  • Create gif animations using Photoshop or After Effect.

Requirements:

  • Proven work experience as a Graphic Designer or similar role
  • Strong portfolio of design projects
  • Excellent communication and time management skills
  • Team player that can collaborate with various stakeholders
  • Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g., Wireframe.cc and In Vision)
  • Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign and Figma

What’s important to us:

  • Education – Bachelor’s degree in Design, Computer Science, or relevant field
  • GRIT – We are looking for someone who embodies our core values (Generosity, Respect, Innovation, Teamwork, and Grit)
  • Someone who is detail-oriented, a problem solver, and customer-centered

Benefits:

  • We have awesome benefits – 401k with company match, 100% company-paid medical insurance options, dental, vision, life insurance, vacation, and sick days. Our office is also equipped with an on-site gym, nap room, and meditation room.
  • We offer flexible work scheduling – Many roles at SupplyHouse are remote-based, and we provide some flexibility with work hours depending on the needs of your role and team.
  • We give back – We provide many opportunities to help our local communities, with both structured and informal ways to get involved.
  • We don’t take ourselves too seriously – We have a casual dress code, a pet-friendly office, and demonstrate respect to our colleagues, partners, and customers.
  • We have fun – We have a pool table, ping pong, and a basketball court in the office. We have monthly team building events. And we’re constantly icebreaking each other over Zoom. Look out for our movie nights, bowling leagues, and more!
