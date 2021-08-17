Job Details

SupplyHouse.com, a rapidly growing e-commerce plumbing and HVAC supply company, is looking for a Graphic Designer to join our team. If you are passionate about graphic/web design, we want to hear from you!

This is a remote-based role for anyone living in the New York City Metropolitan Area. The role will require the candidate to travel to our Melville, NY Headquarters office approximately 1 day per month, and our offices are always available for staff to use as much as desired.

Role Type: Full-Time

Location: Remote, New York City Metropolitan Area

Responsibilities:

Create and design various materials for print and digital collateral.

Ensure projects are completed with high quality and on schedule.

Establish creative direction for the company as well as brand guidelines.

Prioritize and manage multiple projects within design specifications.

Perform retouching and manipulation of photos.

Work with a wide range of media and graphic design software.

Design original pieces, including illustrations and infographics.

Generate ideas to portray concepts and advertise products/services.

Create gif animations using Photoshop or After Effect.

Requirements:

Proven work experience as a Graphic Designer or similar role

Strong portfolio of design projects

Excellent communication and time management skills

Team player that can collaborate with various stakeholders

Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g., Wireframe.cc and In Vision)

Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign and Figma

What’s important to us:

Education – Bachelor’s degree in Design, Computer Science, or relevant field

GRIT – We are looking for someone who embodies our core values (Generosity, Respect, Innovation, Teamwork, and Grit)

Someone who is detail-oriented, a problem solver, and customer-centered

Benefits: