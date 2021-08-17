Job Details

Block Renovation Senior Product Designer

ABOUT US

Block is a renovation platform transforming the $400 billion renovation industry. Today, doing a home renovation is an abysmal consumer experience and not easy for contractors either. Block democratizes access to high-end design, while combining design, construction, and materials into a streamlined experience. Block simplifies a complex and convoluted process and gives homeowners certainty on outcomes, quality, price, and time.

Our mission is to give homeowners a better way to improve the spaces they live in, and to give contractors a better way to work. We are building an ambitious, tenacious, and creative team who is unafraid of tackling new challenges. The founders are former leaders at Casper, HuffPost, and Rent the Runway. Investors include New Enterprise Associates, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Obvious Ventures, and more.

ROLE

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to craft user-centric experiences across the renovation ecosystem. Renovations are a high stakes experience for homeowners, and a highly detailed process for design and construction professionals. You will partner with product, engineering, and the cross-functional team to create elegant solutions that balance systematic design, product goals, and customer delight. Your work will balance simplicity and flexibility in designing an ecosystem for the multi-faceted workflows that support the lifecycle of a renovation.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Drive the concepting, prototyping, validation, and visual execution across the Block ecosystem.

Develop strategic partnership with product and engineering to deliver on mission and identify opportunities for roadmap.

Help maintain and evolve a digital design system with holistic consideration across platforms.

Identify tradeoffs and recommend design solutions based on qualitative and quantitative research.

Organize user research from beginning to end including concepting, socializing insights, and incorporating feedback into designs.

Develop relationships with the cross-functional team to design elegant, outcome-based solutions.

Self-start and take ownership over the details from beginning to end.

QUALIFICATIONS

3-6 years of digital product design experience, along with a portfolio that demonstrates problem solving across web and mobile. Experience mentoring other designers is a plus.

Passion for creating great end-user experiences, and a balance between pragmatic intuition and innovation

Strong understanding of information architecture, multi-step, and cross-platform flows.

Strong understanding of layout, typography and visual hierarchy.

Familiarity with user research best practices and methods across different phases of the development process.

Communication skills to articulate the “why” behind design and partner cross-functionally.

Comfort with design tools for sketching, wireframing, interface design tools (Figma), production HTML/CSS for the Web, and native prototyping tools (Framer, Principle).

BENEFITS

Earn equity in an early stage high-growth company

100% subsidized health insurance, dental coverage, vision coverage

12 weeks universal fully paid family leave

​​Flexible Vacation Policy: recommended 2-3 weeks vacation / year

3 weeks where you can work anywhere

401k retirement savings plan

Dedicated learning and development budget and online access to training courses

Employee discount on renovation services

Working alongside an ambitious, kind, no-drama team

COMPANY VALUES

Force simplicity.

Problems are our fuel.

Be tenacious and calm.

Save money and time where we should.

Speed is our advantage.



