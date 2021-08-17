Head of Design

Job Details

Intro

We are looking for passionate people to join us on our mission to rethink the entire user interface of digital education & entertainment for young children.

At our company, we strip away policies and procedures and instead offer freedom, responsibility and trust. We practice radical honesty and open & clear communication, value fact-based, strong opinions, and base all our actions on what is best for our customers. We want to break with conventions and create a place that is great to come from. At Lottie, we value diversity of perspective and seek to build an inclusive workplace that welcomes team members from all different backgrounds.

What you will get to do

Own the user experience and interface design across all platforms (web, mobile & apps), both strategically and operationally, and co-own our company's product roadmap

Manage the full product design lifecycle, from ideation, research, and creating the product design vision to pixel-perfect implementation

Hands-on designing (we are a small team, so everybody has to roll up their sleeves in the early days): create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows etc. to communicate interaction and design ideas effectively

As we grow, you will recruit and lead a team of UX/UI designers and user researchers

Be our company's design advocate, both internally & externally, and build a strong design culture, where talking to customers is the start of any project

This role is perfect for you if you

You are obsessed with our customers & want to build a world-class experience for them

Enjoy challenging the status quo, and always find ways to simplify a user experience

Have a talent for striking the right balance between hands-on designing, and strategic direction for your team

You are familiar with research / UXR methodologies to define products and guide decision-making

Enjoy working in a cross-functional setup with engineering, product & business

Are excited about working at the intersection of software & hardware

Who you are

A track record in building successful products across multiple platforms (web, mobile, app)

Experience in handling multiple projects in parallel, and prioritizing competing ideas to find the best, user-centric solutions

Experience in building and managing a team of designers embedded into multi-disciplinary teams + running them efficiently

An integrative and transparent communicator

A humble and curious person

This position is open for candidates wanting to work onsite or in remote (located in time zones +/- 2 hours from Berlin) and enjoy flexible working hours with openness to travel to our office a few times a year.