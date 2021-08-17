Job Details

Product Designer

Beyond Identity is currently looking for a talented Product Designer to join the Product Design & UX (PDUX) team-- a centralized group of designers and researchers who create user-empowering experiences based on data-driven decisions and vetted through a pragmatic design process.

As an early member of the PDUX team, this person will help cultivate the design culture at Beyond Identity through design critiques and design initiatives. They will study the product space and pair this knowledge with product requirements to produce user-centered experiences for features off the product roadmap. This role will be based in our New York office once it is safe to do so, but will be remote for the time being.

Responsibilities:

Maintain alignment with the product manager, engineers, and architects on your designated product team(s) to understand the roadmap and product requirements in a startup environment.

Create and maintain UX artifacts around features with complex workflows that create shared understanding of the user experience for your product team(s).

Plan and design new features from scratch and/or renovation of existing features based on product requirements and available user data.

Create and maintain design documentation that illustrate long-term vision and breaks it down across sprints for your product team(s).

Follow your design specs end-to-end, engaging with engineering, product management, and other stakeholders as often as necessary.

Set success metrics, track performance, and conduct usability reviews or user research for your features in production to identify future improvements and new features.

Maintain a transparent and pragmatic design culture by conducting regular syncs with the PDUX team for design critiques, updates, and knowledge share regarding your work.





Requirements:

5+ years of product design & UX experience, executing the full UX lifecycle for product features, including experience with one or more of the following:

Identity asset management industry experience

Enterprise SaaS software design

Dashboards and data visualizations for the enterprise

Product-led growth for the enterprise

User onboarding and user journey funnels

Bonus for experience in any of the following:

Multi-platform native app design

Visual design experience

Experience designing for enterprise B2B / SaaS software

Experience designing in a fast-growth startup environment

Design strategically and tactically; proven ability to design a long-term vision and break down into incremental specifications for sprints

Strong collaborator with product management, engineering, and product marketing

Understand how to leverage experience and intuition while adapting to new situations

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Comfortable presenting your work to non-designer audiences





A Bit More About Beyond Identity:

Beyond Identity eliminates passwords and radically changes the way the world logs in without requiring organizations to change their technology stack or processes. By replacing passwords with fundamentally secure X.509-based certificates and enabling continuous, risk-based authentication, the company's patents-pending approach creates an extended Chain of Trust™ that dramatically improves security and provides a frictionless login experience. Beyond Identity’s cloud-native solution and advanced, standards-based architecture drastically reduces implementation time and costs–enabling customers to increase business velocity, implement new business models, and reduce operating costs.



