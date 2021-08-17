Job Details

About us

At Teamwork, we pride ourselves on creating the best software, working with outstanding people, and going above and beyond for our customers. That excellence has been rewarded with hundreds of thousands of amazing customers all across the globe and millions of users who sign in every day to trust us with getting their businesses organized and running productively. We’re a company of action, full of triers and doers: we try things, we make mistakes, and we learn from them.

Growing this team from Cork with an extremely talented group of people is an amazing journey to be a part of. We’re a place to work unlike any other, with a unique, creative way of doing things: see for yourself.

We are seeking a Senior Product Designer to put the user at the centre of everything that we do.

You will become a product lead on all aspects of design and deliver a world class product that delivers functional & practical excellence and a world class experience for our customers.

About the Job

You will drive the design elements of most phases of a product lifecycle from conceptualisation and development through to high-fidelity completed UI assets, and post launch enhancements. You will work with the Product Manager to design product functionality, aesthetics, and user experience consistent with the standards in the full product suite in Teamwork.

You will detail full product specifications and revisions as required to enable the product journey from initial concept to market ready format.

You will ensure all aspects of the development lifecycle of the product are oriented around actual customer perspective needs and the value that the product is bringing to those customers.

You will conduct extensive research to discover other products that customers love and what are the elements of design that work and could be adopted, improved and incorporated into our products.

You will be the champion of the customer in all product design related matters ensuring that the customer experience is as important to customer value as the underlying functionality.

You will ensure product design is central to the customer’s journey and how they interact with the product and company as a whole.

You will work alongside other designers to maintain, improve and scale a design system.

You will collaborate and work closely within an inclusive agile environment alongside UX designers, engineers, product managers and other stakeholders.

You will develop workable prototypes where required that enable the testing of ideas, concepts and designs both internally and externally to enable validation and feedback.

You will ensure the overall product visual design reflects the company composition, typography and visual brand in all aspects of the customer experience.

About You

You’re passionate, self-motivated, and obsessed with detail. You’re a problem solver. You’re a team player, but you know when to take the initiative. You’re always learning. You understand the difference between product design and graphic design.

You have several years' proven experience designing digital products that offer clear and simple user interfaces and providing "best in class" user experiences for customers.

You’re a strong communicator, comfortable articulating design decisions and rationale with clarity and confidence.

You’re solution focused, comfortable working independently to drive a design to resolution as well as collaborating closely with cross disciplinary team members.

You’re data driven and research focused, disciplined in validating design assumptions with real data and user insights.

You actively seek feedback on your design work in an effort to improve the quality of the outcome for the customer.

You consistently apply critical thinking to your design process to ensure decisions are thoughtfully considered.

You're experienced with industry standard design tools. Some experience with prototyping tools and HTML/CSS is also helpful.

You're able to work well in a fast-paced environment, communicate effectively, and remain open to feedback from people in a variety of disciplines.

You have a deep understanding of user-centred design

You're passionate about taking complex user flows and layouts and making them visually appealing and easy to use.

You have an understanding of interaction design with the ability to envision animations and state transitions.

Figma and prototyping tools and basic HTML/CSS/JS

What you can expect

Working at Teamwork isn't like a normal job. We believe in hiring only the best and then looking after them like they deserve. On top of a great financial package, we do everything possible to make Teamwork a great place to work.

We believe in paying a competitive salary: earn what you're worth, with regular reviews. We’re committed to your long-term future at the company, and we’re passionate about helping you to improve and enhance your skills.

You have unparalleled freedom in how you do your job. Spot something that needs improving? Off you go, make it happen. You’ll be given only the very best equipment so that, whatever your role, you'll have the very best kit to help you do your best work.

We're invested in your health and happiness. We offer full health insurance and income protection to all our employees, so you can rest assured that you and your loved ones will be taken care of, no matter what happens.

We offer an unmatched work environment, that’s built to make life easy and is constantly improved. We also have an incredible campus unlike anything you’ve seen before (unless you’ve already checked out our YouTube channel). Discounted travel schemes and a Bike to Work scheme make it even easier to get to us, and catered lunches and plenty of in-house snacks and refreshments mean that you’ll always stay refreshed and refuelled.

We take work-life balance very seriously: we’ll set you up with a subsidized gym membership at the gym of your choice, as well as weekly gym classes at the gym downstairs. We also have an in-house games room, for when you want to take a quick break or challenge a co-worker, and regular company-sponsored lunches, movie nights, and nights out.

Sounds epic? Join the journey at Teamwork.

Teamwork is an equal opportunities employer.