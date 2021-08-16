UX Designer - eCommerce

Job Details

About Us.

Headquartered in the idyllic seaside town of Byron Bay, Australia, and with team members across the globe, 30ACRES is an integrated commerce agency with deep experience in digital commerce, development, and marketing. We build bespoke online experiences (e-commerce websites & apps) for ambitious brands that care about their customers. Our team members are highly skilled practitioners with vast experience at the forefront of their craft, who genuinely love what they do.We believe that experience and formal qualifications are important, but attitude and intellect eat both of those for breakfast. Good people create immense value and quickly make themselves invaluable to a business.

Are you one of these people?

About You.

We're on the hunt for a passionate UX/UI Designer to help us design and build world-class e-commerce sites on Shopify Plus. As a UX / UI Designer, you'll be working as part of a cross-functional team of e-commerce strategists, producers and web developers.

Your creative flair is matched by your strong understanding of customer journeys and user-centred design. As a key creative within the team, you are confident in providing strong design direction, whilst clearly articulating your design decisions to all stakeholders. You work well in a team, and are comfortable expressing your ideas directly with clients.

Requirements.

3+ years experience in design, with a focus and proven experience with UX/UI design.

Branding & Illustrative design experience is a plus, but not a requirement.

Experience with Adobe CC, Sketch and Invision, or Figma.

Solid understanding of responsive design

An understanding of best practices and usability heuristics for web and ideally e-commerce.

An understanding that the best UI will be clear, concise and functional. Great UI helps build positive user experiences.

You must be able to take a design concept and project from ideation to initial wireframe through to a high-fidelity working prototypes

You manage your own time effectively to deliver designs on time

Have a keen eye for aesthetic details, and a strong sense of creative direction to ideate your own concepts and ideas.

Ability to collaborate with Strategists, Developers and other members of the team to develop engaging experiences geared for conversion.

Experience with UX/UI design principles and designing user journeys

Experience developing web and mobile wireframes into high fidelity prototypes ready for development

Experience designing HTML emails and templates with Mailchimp and Campaign Monitor

Experience creating media ad creative and adapting creative concepts across a range of formats and media inc. GIFS and animated ads.

Proficient using tools like Adobe CC, Sketch, Invision, Figma

Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and understanding of web frameworks.

3 years experience with portfolio examples of web-based projects

Good typographical skills with knowledge of branding

Strong communication skills – internal and client facing

A conscientious approach to managing own workload and delivering on time

Experience using project management tools such as Monday, Jira or Trello

Bonus skills

eCommerce design / user experience

Extra points for Shopify experience

Agency experience or experience juggling multiple projects / clients a plus

Benefits.

Flexible hours. Your performance and output is what matters us.

Work with a skilled team of diverse backgrounds across the globe.

People are important to us. Expect a friendly & supportive environment.

Competitive salary and perks.

Flexible vacation policy.

Subsidised health benefits

Work by the beach in Byron Bay or remotely (for the right candidate).

We're committed to your advancement and ongoing learning.

We're good people.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer and we seriously value diversity in our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, or disability status. We're carbon neutral and we're committed to giving back to our community and the environment.

Please note: We won’t be responding to recruiters or agents - thanks :-)